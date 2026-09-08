Jacques Slade Portrait

Jacques Slade

Joined July 2014 | 231 posts
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Latest Stories

Bobbito García

Bobbito García on His Four Decades in Music, Basketball, and Sneaker Culture

The iconic New Yorker has created unforgettable art—and he's not done yet.

Jacques Slade303 days ago
Chris Holliday wearing sneakers

From Obama to Kamala, Meet the Presidential Connect to Sneakers, Athletes, and CEOs

Chris Holliday is the man helping bridge the gap between world leaders and the sneaker world. But his resume and goals run deeper than that.

Jacques Slade1947 days ago
Air Jordan 11 Jubilee CT8012 011 Detail 1

I Hate and Love the Air Jordan 11 'Jubilee,' and That's OK

Jordan Brand is celebrating the retro Jordan 11's 25th anniversary with the 'Jubilee' colorway. Here's our review of the new Air Jordan 11 sneaker.

Jacques Slade2123 days ago
complex youtuber 1

How to Start Your Own Sneaker YouTube Channel

Want to be a Sneaker YouTube Star? Jacques Slade breaks down how to create a Youtube channel that is successful and engaging.

Jacques Slade2583 days ago
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15 Great Sneakers You Can Score On Sale Right Now

A look at 15 great sneakers you can buy on sale right now.

Jacques Slade4210 days ago
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20 Great Sneakers You Can Score on eBay Right Now

A look at 20 great deadstock sneakers you can cop on eBay right now.

Jacques Slade4212 days ago
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20 Great Sneakers You Can Score on eBay Right Now

A look at 20 great deadstock sneakers you can cop on eBay right now.

Jacques Slade4219 days ago

Kobe Bryant's "Vino" Nickname Gets a Shoe To Match

Nike Baskeball gives us a better look at the Nike Kobe X "Vino."

Jacques Slade4223 days ago

Here's a Detailed Look at the Latest Kobe X "Silk" Colorway

Here's a detailed look at the new "Silk" colorway of the Nike Kobe X.

Jacques Slade4224 days ago
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20 Great Sneakers You Can Score on eBay Right Now

A look at 20 great deadstock sneaker you can cop on eBay this weekend.

Jacques Slade4226 days ago
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15 Great Sneakers You Can Score on Sale Right Now

A look at 15 dope sneakers you can buy on sale right now.

Jacques Slade4238 days ago
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20 Dope Sneakers You Can Score on eBay Right Now

Here are 20 deadstock sneakers you can cop on eBay right now.

Jacques Slade4240 days ago

15 Great Sneakers on Sale Right Now

We've rounded up some dope sneakers you can score on sale right now.

Jacques Slade4245 days ago

20 Great Sneakers You Can Score On eBay Right Now

Here are some dope sneakers you can grab on eBay right now.

Jacques Slade4247 days ago
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25 Great Sneakers You Can Score on eBay Right Now

Here are 25 brand new sneakers you can grab on eBay right now.

Jacques Slade4254 days ago
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21 Great Sneakers You Can Score on Sale Right Now

Take a look at 21 great sneakers you can grabn right now for below retail.

Jacques Slade4259 days ago
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10 Great Sneakers You Can Score on eBay Right Now

A look at 10 sneakers that are brand new that you can cop right now over on eBay.

Jacques Slade4261 days ago

10 Awesome Sneakers You Can Score on eBay Right Now

A look through ebay and checking out 10 great deadstock sneakers that are available right now.

Jacques Slade4268 days ago

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