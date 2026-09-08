Noah Callahan-Bever Portrait

Noah Callahan-Bever

Joined July 2014 | 40 posts
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Latest Stories

An illustration of 50 Cent and Kanye West facing off.

The Day Kanye West Killed Gangsta Rap

On Sept. 11, 2007, two rap heavyweights went head to head in a sales battle and changed hip-hop forever. Here's how Kanye West killed gangsta rap.

Noah Callahan-Bever7 days ago
Some of the best dressed New York rappers of all time include Fabolous, Jay-Z, ASAP Rocky, Lil Kim, and Jim Jones.

The 35 Best Dressed New York Rappers of All Time

From pioneers like LL Cool J to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and ASAP Rocky, these are the 35 best dressed New York rappers of all time.

Noah Callahan-Bever50 days ago
50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Jay-Z, and Cardi B are featured in a collage for "50 Best New York Rappers of All Time" by Complex.

50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.

Noah Callahan-Bever113 days ago
Abstract artwork featuring two men with serious expressions, surrounded by a colorful, smoky background.

The Making of Mobb Deep's 'The Infamous'

For the 30th anniversary of its release, we got Havoc, Prodigy, Q-Tip, and everyone else involved to tell the stories behind Mobb Deep's 'The Infamous.'

Noah Callahan-Bever145 days ago
A collage of Jay-Z in various styles and outfits, showcasing his evolution over time. Each Jay-Z represents a different era and album, from Reasonable Doubt to Blueprint.

Jay-Z's Albums, Ranked From Worst To Best

From 'Reasonable Doubt' to 'The Blueprint', which Jay-Z album is his best? We settle the debate in our ranking of his discography.

Noah Callahan-Bever162 days ago
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Kanye West in various outfits and styles against a red background, showcasing different phases of his career. Each Kanye represents him from another era, including Kanye in a black shirt and sunglasses from Bully.

Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'

Noah Callahan-Bever164 days ago
Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Noah Callahan-Bever181 days ago
best rapper alive new lead 2017

The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.

Noah Callahan-Bever240 days ago
A black and white image of Kanye West standing near a wall with various signs. The signs include phrases like "No Tweeting" and "No Pictures."

Kanye West: Project Runaway (Cover Story)

When it was time for Kanye West to record, he thought of everyone he wanted to work with...and invited them all to paradise. Complex got an exclusive invite to watch history being made.

Noah Callahan-Bever300 days ago
Jay-Z wearing a beanie and a shiny jacket, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.

The 10 Best Rappers of the 2000s

From André 3000 to Jay-Z, these are the rappers who reigned from 2000 to 2009.

Noah Callahan-Bever475 days ago
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Marshall Mathers, Eminem, and Slim Shady pose in a car with "Just the Two of Us" graffiti in the background. Eminem shows his middle finger

Slim Shady Vs. Marshall Mathers Complex Cover Story

Noah Callahan-Bever780 days ago
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Tame One Artifacts Obit

Tame One Embodied a Moment in Underground Hip-Hop That Will Live on Forever

The late Tame One represented a moment in the '90s that became foundational to underground hip-hop and helped birth artists like Eminem, Mos Def, and MF DOOM.

Noah Callahan-Bever1409 days ago
How Ye Changed Complex

How Ye Changed Complex

Former Editor-in-Chief Noah Callahan-Bever reflects on Kanye's relationship with the brand and the success he, Ye, and Complex have had over the last 20 years.

Noah Callahan-Bever1530 days ago
Kanye West April/May 2009 Complex Cover Story

Beyond Human. Kanye West Is the Most Influential Brand in the Universe

For its April/May 2009 issue, Complex interviewed Kanye West in Beverly Hills on his fashion endeavors, '808s &amp; Heartbreak,' brand building, and more.

Noah Callahan-Bever1530 days ago
Lana Del Rey Saccenti HomepageThumb 2017CoverStory

Lana Del Rey Talks "Lust for Life," Avoiding Cultural Appropriation, and Getting Political

For the third time, Lana Del Rey covers Complex, and in a rare video, the interview discusses her new album, working with rappers, and getting political.

Noah Callahan-Bever3341 days ago
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chance the rapper cover story

Chance the Rapper Talks His Grammy Wins, His Daughter, and Upcoming Album

The Chicago MC, in his most revealing interview yet, describes becoming a father and the birth of his first child.

Noah Callahan-Bever3476 days ago
jay z unplugged performance 2001

Jay Z's 'The Blueprint' Is the Great American Rap Album

Fifteen years after its release, 'The Blueprint' remains the crowning achievement in Jay Z's storied catalog. We reflect what made it so great.

Noah Callahan-Bever3659 days ago

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