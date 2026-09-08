Noah Callahan-Bever
Latest Stories
The Day Kanye West Killed Gangsta Rap
On Sept. 11, 2007, two rap heavyweights went head to head in a sales battle and changed hip-hop forever. Here's how Kanye West killed gangsta rap.
The 35 Best Dressed New York Rappers of All Time
From pioneers like LL Cool J to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and ASAP Rocky, these are the 35 best dressed New York rappers of all time.
50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.
The Making of Mobb Deep's 'The Infamous'
For the 30th anniversary of its release, we got Havoc, Prodigy, Q-Tip, and everyone else involved to tell the stories behind Mobb Deep's 'The Infamous.'
Jay-Z's Albums, Ranked From Worst To Best
From 'Reasonable Doubt' to 'The Blueprint', which Jay-Z album is his best? We settle the debate in our ranking of his discography.
Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'
The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.
Kanye West: Project Runaway (Cover Story)
When it was time for Kanye West to record, he thought of everyone he wanted to work with...and invited them all to paradise. Complex got an exclusive invite to watch history being made.
The 10 Best Rappers of the 2000s
From André 3000 to Jay-Z, these are the rappers who reigned from 2000 to 2009.
Tame One Embodied a Moment in Underground Hip-Hop That Will Live on Forever
The late Tame One represented a moment in the '90s that became foundational to underground hip-hop and helped birth artists like Eminem, Mos Def, and MF DOOM.
How Ye Changed Complex
Former Editor-in-Chief Noah Callahan-Bever reflects on Kanye's relationship with the brand and the success he, Ye, and Complex have had over the last 20 years.
Beyond Human. Kanye West Is the Most Influential Brand in the Universe
For its April/May 2009 issue, Complex interviewed Kanye West in Beverly Hills on his fashion endeavors, '808s & Heartbreak,' brand building, and more.
Lana Del Rey Talks "Lust for Life," Avoiding Cultural Appropriation, and Getting Political
For the third time, Lana Del Rey covers Complex, and in a rare video, the interview discusses her new album, working with rappers, and getting political.
Chance the Rapper Talks His Grammy Wins, His Daughter, and Upcoming Album
The Chicago MC, in his most revealing interview yet, describes becoming a father and the birth of his first child.
Jay Z's 'The Blueprint' Is the Great American Rap Album
Fifteen years after its release, 'The Blueprint' remains the crowning achievement in Jay Z's storied catalog. We reflect what made it so great.