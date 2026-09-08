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Stephen Taibi

Joined June 2016 | 18 posts
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Latest Stories

eBay Jordan

20 Air Jordan Samples Available on eBay Right Now

The Rarest of The Rare.

Stephen Taibi3671 days ago
Not Available Lead

A Closer Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Navy Pinnacle"

Take a closer look at the "Navy Pinnacle" Air Jordan 4.

Stephen Taibi3673 days ago
WHATTHESHAPE Jordan 4/11/6 Candle

You Can Now Have Wax Candles of Your Favorite Air Jordans

WHAT THE SHAPE is turning sneakers into homegoods.

Stephen Taibi3674 days ago
eBay Jordan

20 Most Expensive Air Jordans on eBay Right Now

F*#% up some commas.

Stephen Taibi3679 days ago
Sneaker Sale

Great Buys: The 20 Best Sneakers for the Money

Buy something that you'll actually wear.

Stephen Taibi3687 days ago
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eBay Air Jordan

20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the 2000s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

Gems from the turn of the millennium.

Stephen Taibi3692 days ago
PUMA X Bobbito

Puma Taps Sneaker Legend for Latest Collaboration

Bobbito redesigns two Puma silhouettes.

Stephen Taibi3693 days ago

20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the 2000s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

Gems from the turn of the millennium.

Stephen Taibi3699 days ago

We're Giving Away a Pair of "Legend Blue" Air Jordan 11s

How to win a free pair of Air Jordan 11s.

Stephen Taibi3703 days ago

20 Air Jordan Samples Available on eBay Right Now

The Rarest of The Rare.

Stephen Taibi3706 days ago
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23 Disrespectfully Fake Air Jordan Mashups

Hybrids and collaborations that never actually happened.

Stephen Taibi3707 days ago

20 Deadstock Air Jordans from the '90s You Can Buy on eBay Right Now

Own a piece of history.

Stephen Taibi3713 days ago

20 Michael Jordan-Autographed Air Jordans You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

Signed, sealed and delivered.

Stephen Taibi3721 days ago

Great Buys: The 20 Best Sneakers for the Money

Buy something that you'll actually wear.

Stephen Taibi3736 days ago

20 Air Jordan Player Exclusives You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

A chance to own these PEs.

Stephen Taibi3741 days ago
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The 20 Best Father and Kids Sneaker Photos

The 20 Best Father and Kid Sneaker Photos

Precious moments.

Stephen Taibi3742 days ago

Great Buys: The 20 Best Sneakers for the Money

Buy something that you'll actually wear.

Stephen Taibi3743 days ago

20 Deadstock Air Jordans from the '90s You Can Buy on eBay Right Now

Own a piece of history.

Stephen Taibi3749 days ago

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