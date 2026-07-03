Robert Rodriguez

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Quentin Tarantino is seen on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Says ‘Death Proof’ Underperforming Was ‘Shock to My Confidence,’ Explains Stance on Sex Scenes

In a recent interview, the writer and director reflected on the underperformance of the 'Grindhouse' double feature and detailed his stance on sex scenes.

Trace William Cowen1190 days ago
Robert Rodriguez on Netflix carpet
Pop Culture

'Spy Kids' Being Rebooted by Robert Rodriguez at Netflix

Fresh off directing three episodes of the Disney+ series 'The Book of Boba Fett,' Robert Rodriguez is set to helm a 'Spy Kids' reboot for Netflix.

Joe Price1570 days ago
trav
Music

Travis Scott Gives Update on New Album ‘Utopia’

According to La Flame, the new album—his first solo full-length since 'Astroworld' in 2018—is coming soon. Fans should expect a "new sound."

Trace William Cowen1969 days ago
Robert Rodriguez
Pop Culture

Robert Rodriguez Set to Reboot 'Spy Kids' Movie Franchise

Deadline reports that Robert Rodriguez is rebooting his ‘Spy Kids’ series, following the success of his Netflix superhero flick ‘We Can Be Heroes.’

Alex Galbraith1997 days ago
Sofia Vergara attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 15 Kickoff.
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara, Robert Rodriguez, Among Others to Produce Re-Imagined Female-Led 'Zorro' Series

Robert and Rebecca Rodriguez, as well as Sofia Vergara are just a few of the names attached to a re-imagined 'Zorro' series with a female lead.

Jose Martinez2045 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Alita: Battle Angel' Leads Disappointing Presidents' Day Weekend Box Office

The manga adaptation isn't doing numbers, but neither is anything else.

Alex Galbraith2707 days ago
Alita: Battle Angel
Pop Culture

Mahershala Ali Reveals His Sinister Intentions in Exclusive 'Alita: Battle Angel' Clip

In this exclusive clip from 'Alita: Battle Angel,' Mahershala Ali's character Vector hints at his sinister plot for Zalem, and Alita.

Khal2710 days ago
Michelle Rodriguez
Pop Culture

Michelle Rodriguez Teams Up With Robert Rodriguez for New VR Series

'The Limit' will be released on STX's VR app later this year.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3074 days ago
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Pop Culture

Robert Rodriguez to Direct Live-Action 'Jonny Quest' For Warner Bros.

The 'From Dusk Till Dawn' creator will co-writer and direct the big screen adaptation of the Hanna-Barbera classic.

Trace William Cowen4069 days ago
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Pop Culture

Machete Will Kill Baddies in Space

Actor Danny Trejo says 'Machete Kills' is getting an intergalatic sequel.

fridagarza4119 days ago
Pop Culture

Robert Rodriguez Is Directing an Adaptation Of "Fire and Ice"

Three kings of cult will finally clash in a story of fire and ice.

Ewen Hosie4228 days ago
Pop Culture

"Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" Stars Jessica Alba and Eva Green Pick Which of Their Male Co-Stars Would Make the Best Stripper

The directors and stars of the film discuss the making of the movie and who they think would be the most successful male stripper in Sin City.

Tara Aquino4347 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's the New Trailer for "Sin City: A Dame To Kill For" (Video)

The full trailer for "Sin City: A Dame To Kill For" features a whole lot of violence and not much color.

Doug Sibor4419 days ago
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Pop Culture

Personality Complex: "From Dusk Till Dawn" Star D.J. Cotrona is Living Every Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino Fan's Dream

A candid interview with D.J. Cotrona, star of El Rey Network's "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series."

Ramy Zabarah4441 days ago
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Pop Culture

New "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" Trailer Showcases the Sequel's Twisted Cast

Take a look at this new trailer for “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.”

Jason Serafino4467 days ago

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