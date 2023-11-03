Al Pacino to Pay Girlfriend Noor Alfallah $30K in Monthly Child Support

Court documents show that the judge mandated Pacino to pay $110,000 to Alfallah before starting the monthly payments. He also has to pay $13,000 for a night nurse and for any additional medical expenses that aren’t covered by health insurance. Moreover, each year, he has to deposit $15,000 into an education fund for his son.

As for the question of custody, Alfallah and Pacino will have joint legal custody, and she will have primary physical custody.

Alfallah gave birth to their son, Roman in late May. News of the Sony producer and Pacino’s relationship first became public in April 2022, though their romance began during the pandemic. Her pregnancy made headlines in May 2023, when she was eight months along—and Pacino was reportedly “shocked” by the news, even requesting that she take a DNA test to prove the child was his.

An insider told Page Six that Alfallah typically dates rich older men, having previously been with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicholas Berggruen.

“She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father,” the source said. “She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Alfallah filed for custody of their child in September, though it’s unclear why. Pacino has three other children: 34-year-old daughter, Julie with Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with Beverly D’Angelo.