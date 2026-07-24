Tupac

Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, and activist who reshaped 1990s hip-hop with his raw storytelling and incisive social commentary. He was born Lesane Parish Crooks on June 16, 1971, in Brooklyn, New York. Emerging from the West Coast scene, Tupac combined poetic lyricism with gritty narratives of urban life, defining gangsta rap through landmark albums like *All Eyez on Me* and *Me Against the World*. Beyond music, he appeared in films such as *Juice* and *Poetic Justice*, while his outspoken activism addressed systemic injustice, cementing his complex cultural legacy. His relevance traces back to the early 1990s when his music became anthems for marginalized communities grappling with poverty and police brutality. Fans return to Tupac’s work for its unfiltered emotional intensity and fearless exploration of themes like racial inequality and resilience, which remain deeply resonant today. The continued discovery of rare recordings and insightful documentaries fuels ongoing conversations about his impact on hip-hop and social activism.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Snoop Dogg wearing sunglasses and a blue jacket, and 2pac Shakur with a bandana, denim shirt, and vest, both posing confidently.
Music

Snoop Dogg Gets Congratulated by AI 2Pac During Concert: ‘Proud of You' (edited)

An Al-generated version of the late rapper appeared during the concert and spoke directly to Snoop.

Alex Ocho48 days ago
Daz Dillinger, in a black suit and hat, poses at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala, 2026, with a blue Warner Records backdrop.
Music

Daz Dillinger Files Lawsuit Against 2Pac's Record Label Over Unpaid Royalties

The rapper and producer has alleged that Amaru Entertainment, which was founded by Pac's late mother, owes him royalties.

Joe Price75 days ago
Tupac Shakur wearing a blue bandana and brown vest, standing against a dark brick wall.
Music

2Pac’s ‘All Eyez on Me’ Inducted Into Grammy Hall of Fame as E.D.I. Mean Accepts Honor

E.D.I. Mean accepted the Grammy Hall of Fame honor on behalf of Tupac Shakur and his legacy.

Mark Elibert77 days ago
Tupac Shakur from Naughty by Nature backstage at KMEL Summer Jam 1992 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 1, 1992 in Mountain View California.
Music

2Pac's Family Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Murder Suspect Keefe D

The lawsuit names Keefe D and multiple "John Does" who are alleged of conspiracy in the 1996 murder.

Jaelani Turner-Williams87 days ago
Advertisement
Empty movie theater with rows of brown seats, blue walls, and a projector beam illuminating the screen.
Pop Culture

Tweet Saying ‘Nothing Is Worse’ Than 2Pac's Biopic Has the Internet Debating

Twitter users are debating the worst biographical film of music superstars.

Alex Ocho94 days ago
Producer Suge Knight arrives at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena August 29, 2004 in Miami, Florida.
Music

Suge Knight to Share 'My Truth' in New Memoir 'Your Pain Is My Joy'

The book, which will find the Death Row co-founder sharing his memories of 2Pac's murder for the first time, comes out on Aug. 4.

Shawn Setaro123 days ago
(L-R) Wyclef Jean and 2Pac.
Music

Wyclef Jean Revisits 2Pac Beef, Says Fugees 'Never Did Nothing to Disrespect' Him

As the Fugees' second album, 'The Score,' turns 30, Clef has opened up about how one of its tracks was misunderstood by the late legend.

tara mahadevan162 days ago
J. Cole performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2025
Music

J. Cole Raps From the Perspectives of 2Pac and Biggie on New Song "What If"

Cole imagines a world where the two hip-hop titans' feud never turned violent.

Joe Price170 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 17: Duane "Keffe D" Davis enters a courtroom in Clark County District Court for a trial readiness status check at the Regional Justice Center on June 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis was indicted on murder charges for his involvement in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996.
Music

2Pac Murder Case: Keefe D Reportedly Seeks to Suppress Evidence

Lawyers of the accused claim that evidence contains a "misleading portrait" of Keefe D.

Jaelani Turner-Williams208 days ago
Advertisement
Toure with glasses and curly hair on the left; Tupac Shakur wearing a bandana and vest on the right.
Music

Touré Pushes Back on 50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Over 2Pac Quad Studios Shooting

The journalist says the documentary misleads viewers about Diddy and explains who 2Pac believed set him up.

Mark Elibert225 days ago
On the left, De La Soul pose together, one wearing a red scarf. On the right, Tupac Shakur in a denim shirt and bandana.
Music

De La Soul Break Down the Origins of Their Beef With 2Pac Shakur

Posdnuos shares the story of the video mix-up that led to De La Soul’s unexpected beef with 2Pac Shakur.

Mark Elibert242 days ago
(L-R) 2Pac and Davonn Hodge.
Music

Real Baby From 2Pac's "Brenda's Got a Baby" Opens Up About His Story and Reconnecting With His Mom

The legend rapper was inspired to write the song after he read a newspaper article about a 12-year-old girl who got pregnant.

Joe Price281 days ago
A collage of Tupac Shakur with Kobe Bryant, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and The Notorious B.I.G. in various settings.
Music

2Pac, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jackson, and Other Late Celebrities Reunite in Viral AI Videos

Some fans are divided over newly-viral, lifelike clips of deceased celebrities interacting with each other.

Alex Ocho290 days ago
Duane "Keffe D" Davis in a courtroom, wearing a dark shirt, looking to the side with a serious expression.
Music

2Pac’s Murder Suspect Gets Sentenced for Jailhouse Fight

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of killing the rapper in 1996, says he was defending himself after being attacked behind bars.

Alex Ocho325 days ago
Advertisement
Suge Knight in an orange prison uniform on the left, and Drake in a black outfit sitting at an event on the right.
Music

Suge Knight Says Drake’s 2Pac Chain Isn’t Real, Suggests Beating up Jeweler Who Sold It to Him

The former Death Row boss says the late rapper only wore his original diamond-studded chain.

Alex Ocho333 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App