An iconic house from Michael Mann's 1995 film Heat has sold. The movie starred Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Val Kilmer, and is considered a classic in the crime genre.

TMZ wrote in April that the famous "Stilt House," which is the residence of Danny Trejo's character, sits on the side of an East L.A. cliff and was listed for $1.18 million. Though the home is only three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,016 square feet, it sits on a 10,000-plus square-foot lot.

Now the outlet reports that it sold last week for $1.075M.

The property features a putting green, carport studio, wine fridge, and a 60-foot rear deck that looks out at the city. The listing price is down from 2023, when it hit the market for nearly $1.6 million.