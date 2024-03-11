Al Pacino’s Awkward Announcement of Best Picture Oscar Winner Had Internet in Shambles

Al Pacino was selected to present the award for Best Picture at the Oscars, and he gave quite the performance.
Footage of him presenting made the rounds online on Sunday night. “Only one will take the award for Best Picture, and I have to go to the envelope for that,” he said in the viral clip. “And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer. Yes, yes,” he added, before reading the names on the card. He also apparently didn’t read any of the other nominees before revealing Oppenheimer to be the winner.
His announcement had the internet rolling. Check out some reactions below.
