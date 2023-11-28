Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Says Couple Won’t Tie the Knot: ‘I’m Not the Marrying Type’

Noor Alfallah has cold feet when it comes to marrying partner Al Pacino. TMZ ran into the 29-year-old on Tuesday in Beverly Hills and asked her about her on-and-off relationship with the actor, 83.

"I know you and Al reached a custody agreement for baby Roman. Are you all still going strong?" the TMZ reporter asked.

"With Al? Al Pacino?" Alfallah asked. When the reporter questioned whether the two would one day get married, Alfallah's response was even less enthusiastic. "I don't think so. I'm not a marrying type. I'm not in the mood to get married."

Alfallah also shared that the two will be spending the holidays together, likely with their son, who was born in June. Pacino also has twin daughters, Anton and Olivia, 22, along with daughter Julie Marie, 33.

Although the relationship between Alfallah and Pacino has been rocky, with the latter demanding a paternity test when learning that Alfallah was pregnant, the two reached a $30K monthly child support agreement earlier this month.

Despite their 54-year age difference, the pair reportedly began dating in April 2022, with Alfallah later serving as executive producer on the upcoming film Billy Knight, which stars Pacino as the titular character. Alfallah has previously been linked to men much older than her, including Mick Jagger and billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen.