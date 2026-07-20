GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

Jemele Hill Crowns A'ja Wilson the WNBA's True Face Over Caitlin Clark

From ratings to rings, Jemele Hill breaks down why popularity isn’t enough—and why A’ja Wilson, not Caitlin Clark, defines the WNBA right now.

Jemele Hill Says A'ja Wilson is the Face of the WNBA, Compares Her to Michael Jordan
Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for JUMP | Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The debate over the face of the WNBA has another high-profile voice—and this time, it's not siding with Caitlin Clark.

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill pushed back against former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III after he argued that Caitlin Clark has already become the face of the league. Hill acknowledged Clark's popularity but said that distinction belongs to reigning superstar A'ja Wilson because of what she has accomplished on the court.

"I appreciate the nuance in your opinion, but there is a difference between popularity, appeal and being the face of the league," Hill wrote on X. "Caitlin Clark is the most popular player in the WNBA, and the biggest draw."

For Hill, however, popularity alone isn't enough.

"She's not the face because she's not creating a new standard for winning (yet)," Hill continued. "She does not have accomplishments that people want to take (yet). What team is everyone trying to beat? The Aces. What player is everyone trying to match? A'ja Wilson. The standard for winning is A'ja. Michael Jordan became the face of the NBA because he became the standard by which every player is measured. Everyone wanted to stop him. Caitlin isn't there."

Hill's comments came in response to Griffin, who argued that Clark's unprecedented impact on attendance, television ratings and mainstream visibility has already made her the league's defining figure. Griffin wrote that Clark is "the WNBA's most recognizable player" and argued it's "not disrespectful to the other great players in the WNBA" to acknowledge how dramatically the league's profile has changed since her arrival.

The exchange is the latest chapter in a conversation that has grown far beyond basketball. After Clark's June collision with Alyssa Thomas and the subsequent Flagrant 2 suspension, debates over officiating and player safety spilled into politics when members of Congress urged the WNBA to do more to protect players.

Since then, basketball legends and media personalities—including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dave Portnoy—have publicly sparred over whether Clark should already be considered the league's face.

Abdul-Jabbar argued that giving Clark that title so early is "an insult to an awful lot of great players," citing Wilson's résumé of championships and MVP awards.

Portnoy responded that Clark never asked for the label, writing that she is "by far the most popular player in the league by every metric possible" and calling criticism of her rise "steeped in jealousy and stupidity."

Related Stories

WNBA Star Kamilla Cardoso Credits A'ja Wilson's Influence on her Basketball Career Path
Sports

WNBA Star Kamilla Cardoso Credits A'ja Wilson's Influence on Her Basketball Career Path

WNBA star Kamilla Cardoso has faced off against A'ja Wilson on the court, but she’s also credited her as an influence.

Bernadette Giacomazzo315 days ago
LeBron James Building 2 Jumbo Mansions on $37M Beverly Hills Estate
Sports

LeBron James Is Building Two Mega Mansions on His $37M Beverly Hills Estate

Bron first purchased the California land in 2020.

Bernadette Giacomazzo271 days ago
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Sports

WNBA Hands Caitlin Clark a $200 Fine For Snide Instagram Comment

Clark is still sidelined due to a groin injury, but that hasn't stopped her from social media commentary.

Bernadette Giacomazzo309 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App