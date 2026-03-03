A'ja Wilson and Nike Are Leveling Up With the A'Two

A’Ja Wilson’s signature sneaker started later than most. The seven-time All-Star, four-time MVP, and three-time WNBA Champion didn’t get her first shoe, the Nike A’One, until her eighth season in the W. Undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, Wilson’s resume spoke for itself, and she eventually got the signature line she had deserved for years. Now, just as Wilson is headed overseas for her first-ever signature athlete tour in Europe, she and the Swoosh are ready to introduce the world to the Nike A’Two The A’Two is a brand new silhouette equipped with Zoom Air in the forefoot, a midfoot shank, Cushlon 3.0, and a new molded synthetic leather upper. “If you think back to that first model, it had the beautiful layered mesh upper and Cushlon 3.0 in the midsole,” the sneaker’s PLM London Johnson tells Complex. “Moving into the A’Two, we wanted to level up. So we moved away from the mesh upper and chose this incredible molded synthetic leather instead. We kept the Cushlon 3.0 foam in the midsole because it’s tried-and-true, and really loved by consumers.”

Leveling up seems to be a theme for the A’Two, as it’s a phrase Wilson used to describe her second signature sneaker as well. “I’d say it’s time to level up,” Wilson says. “It’s time for people to be the star of their own show.” Leveling up from zero is one thing, but the A’One was a hit. Initial colorways sold out, players all around the WNBA and the NBA wore the sneaker, and Wilson was able to engage the community with a number of IRL activations. Wilson’s boyfriend Bam Adebayo debuted the sneaker, Allisha Gray wears them on a nightly basis in the W, even Steph Curry laced a pair up during his sneaker free agency.

“The A’One did exactly what it needed to do,” Wilson says. “It puts people on notice that the shoe looks good, performs well, and is durable. Now the A’Two is even bigger, bolder, and more special to me. I’m excited to transition into the Two.” Wilson is doing exactly what she needs to do as well, helping Johnson and the rest of the Nike design team every step of the way. “A’Ja is incredible to work with,” Johnson says. “She has a very clear point of view on how she wants her brand and vision to come to life through this shoe. She was deeply involved in the design process and many of these details.” Wilson’s signature Nike A’Two collection, along with its accompanying apparel line is set to drop globally on May 2. For more on the A’Two and her tour in Europe, check out the full interview with Wilson below. It has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

You’re headed on your first-ever Nike Signature Athlete Tour overseas. How are you feeling about it? What are you most excited about?

I’m excited just to be able to go on tour. Growing up, you see everyone going on these tours, so now having the opportunity to go on one myself is super exciting. I’m just excited to get over there. When I’ve been to some of these places before, it’s been under different circumstances—like playing games. But now I get the opportunity to really be among the people and bring them into my brand and my collaboration with Nike, especially with my signature shoe. When you think about the culture of basketball and where we’re going, those cities are key. I’m excited to be part of the European tour, to open eyes over there to my brand, host clinics and camps, and let the young kids really see what we’re about. With the A’Two coming out, they can connect the person they saw earlier this year to the shoe dropping now. I’m excited to bring them aboard and just be part of it. The launch of your first signature shoe was obviously super successful—great rollout moments, kids wearing them, pros in both the W and the NBA. How does it feel to finally close the book on the A’One?

Man, it’s been quite the journey. I’ve had tons of fun. It’s crazy that we’re already into the A’Two. I remember when the A’One first dropped, I was kind of shaking in my bed, scared no one was going to buy the shoe—and it sold out within minutes. It’s truly a blessing. The A’One did exactly what it needed to do. It puts people on notice that the shoe looks good, performs well, and is durable. Now the A’Two is even bigger, bolder, and more special to me. I’m excited to transition into the Two. Who were some of the people who wore the A’One that made you think, “Wow, this person is really wearing my signature shoe?”

It’s crazy because I was just thinking about this. Allisha Gray stands out—she wore different colorways more than I did, which was really special.

But honestly, when I look at my feed and see people tagging me from all over the world wearing my signature shoe—something I’ve been working on for years with Nike—it just lights up my heart. These opportunities don’t come around often, so I don’t take it for granted. As the A’One chapter ends and the A’Two story begins, what’s the one headline you want people to know about your second signature shoe?

I’d say it’s time to level up. It’s time for people to be the star of their own show. Coming off the year we had last year—and even years before—it’s time for people to really feel themselves, feel confident in who they are. That’s what we want the A’Two to represent. It’s a jump from the One to the Two, and now you should make that same jump in your game—on or off the court.

What are some key differences between the A’One and the A’Two?

The technology is different. We now have a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot to help people be more comfortable and responsive. We also added a star on top of the shoe, which is really cool because it represents being the star of your own show. We want people to feel confident when they wear it. The overall look, material, and mold are completely different. We don’t have as many Easter eggs as we did in the A’One, but there are still hints of my personality. There’s actually a tattoo I have that’s now on the tongue of the shoe. In the A’One, I honored my mom and dad. This time, it’s a different tattoo. Can you talk about that tattoo and what it means to have a piece of you on a sneaker that hundreds of thousands of people are wearing?

It says, “You have to face setbacks in order to move forward.” That’s key when we talk about life and the journey. Sometimes it’s going to be hard. You face adversity head-on, but you get through it. That’s something I always hold close when collaborating with Nike. I want this journey to feel real. It’s not just about selling an item—it’s about people falling in love with the story behind it. That’s a big part of what we’re telling with the A’Two.

Your signature apparel line was also a big part of the A’One story—the asymmetrical leggings, the satin hoodie. They’re returning for the A’Two. How important is that to you?

It’s super important. I want people to understand that my collection is for everyone. We tweaked the asymmetrical piece so now it’s reversible—you can wear it on either leg—and we turned it into a shirt as well. It’s about making it your own and feeling comfortable. We also made the satin hoodie available for kids because I want everyone to feel seen in the collection. We really listened to what consumers said about the A’One and implemented that into the A’Two.