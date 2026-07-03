Air Jordan Release Dates
Air Jordan release dates mark key moments in sneaker history, from the original Air Jordan 1 debuting in 1985, to the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro Concord re-released on December 8, 2018. Nike and Jordan Brand announce these dates in advance, often through the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers like Foot Locker and Finish Line, with limited editions such as the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 collaboration dropping in 2017 reshaping sneaker culture. Many launches commemorates milestones in Michael Jordan’s career, including the Air Jordan 6’s 1991 release, worn during his first NBA championship run.
Collectors prioritize these release dates to secure iconic models featuring signature elements like the Air Jordan 3’s elephant print introduced in 1988 or the translucent soles on the 1995 Air Jordan 11. Limited drops often ignite resale markets, with pairs like the 2019 Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 fetching thousands on secondary platforms. Complex tracks these dates closely, providing detailed coverage on restocks, exclusive colorways, and the historical significance behind each Air Jordan release.