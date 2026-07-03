Air Jordan Release Dates

Air Jordan release dates mark key moments in sneaker history, from the original Air Jordan 1 debuting in 1985, to the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro Concord re-released on December 8, 2018. Nike and Jordan Brand announce these dates in advance, often through the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers like Foot Locker and Finish Line, with limited editions such as the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 collaboration dropping in 2017 reshaping sneaker culture. Many launches commemorates milestones in Michael Jordan’s career, including the Air Jordan 6’s 1991 release, worn during his first NBA championship run. Collectors prioritize these release dates to secure iconic models featuring signature elements like the Air Jordan 3’s elephant print introduced in 1988 or the translucent soles on the 1995 Air Jordan 11. Limited drops often ignite resale markets, with pairs like the 2019 Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 fetching thousands on secondary platforms. Complex tracks these dates closely, providing detailed coverage on restocks, exclusive colorways, and the historical significance behind each Air Jordan release.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

'Comic' Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

'Comic' Air Jordan 4 Releases in July

Here's how to buy the new 'Comic' Air Jordan 4.

Victor Deng2 hours ago
'Ginger' Air Jordan 16
Sneakers

'Ginger' Air Jordan 16 Is Reportedly Releasing in 2027

Here's what to know about the 2027 'Ginger' Air Jordan 16 retro.

Victor Deng4 days ago
'Green Screen' Air Jordan 11
Sneakers

New 'Space Jam'-Themed Air Jordan 11 to Release This Year

Here's what to know about the 'Green Screen' Air Jordan 11.

Victor Deng7 days ago
'Birds of Paradise' Jordan 4
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Birds of Paradise' Air Jordan 4

The women's exclusive 'Birds of Paradise' Jordan 4 drops in July.

Victor Deng7 days ago
'Bin 23' Air Jordan 3
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Bin 23' Air Jordan 3

The 'Bin 23' Air Jordan 3 releases in June.

Victor Deng45 days ago
Advertisement
2026 'Tour Yellow' Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

First Look at the 2026 'Tour Yellow' Air Jordan 4 Retro

The 'Tour Yellow' Air Jordan 4 is coming back soon.

Victor Deng56 days ago
'Bin 23' Air Jordan 3
Sneakers

'Bin 23' Air Jordan 3: Everything You Need to Know

Here's what you need to know about the 'Bin 23' Air Jordan 3.

Victor Deng60 days ago
'Bloodline' Air Jordan 12
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Bloodline' Air Jordan 12 Retro

The 'Bloodline' Jordan 12 releases next week.

Victor Deng67 days ago
'College Blue' Air Jordan 17
Sneakers

'College Blue' Air Jordan 17 Rumored to Release in 2027

The 2027 'College Blue' Jordan 17 retro is expected to include a metal briefcase.

Victor Deng74 days ago
'Brazil' Air Jordan 3
Sneakers

The 'Brazil' Air Jordan 3 Releases in May

Here's how to buy the 'Brazil' Air Jordan 3.

Victor Deng76 days ago
Advertisement
'World's Best Dad' Air Jordan 3
Sneakers

The 'World's Best Dad' Air Jordan 3 Releases in May

This Jordan 3 colorway pays tribute to MJ winning his 4th NBA championship on Father's Day.

Victor Deng78 days ago
'White Metallic' Jordan 5
Sneakers

The 2026 'White Metallic' Air Jordan 5 Retro Releases in April

Here's a closer look at this year's 'White Metallic' Jordan 5 retro.

Victor Deng101 days ago
'UNC' Air Jordan 11 Low
Sneakers

The 'UNC' Air Jordan 11 Low Is Coming Back in April

Here's how to buy this year's 'UNC' Jordan 11 Low retro.

Victor Deng104 days ago
'BIN 23' Air Jordan 6
Sneakers

First Official Look: 'BIN 23' Air Jordan 6

The 'BIN 23' Air Jordan 6 will include a retro card for the first time since the 2010s.

Victor Deng175 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App