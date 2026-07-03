Sneaker Release Dates

Sneaker release dates have shaped the culture of collecting since the 1985 debut of the Air Jordan 1. More recently, the December 2018 launch of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Static” marked a major moment with its global release across Adidas.com and select boutiques. Complex tracks key dates for high-profile drops like Travis Scott’s collaboration with Nike on the Air Force 1 “Cactus Jack,” released on November 16, 2019, which sparked intense demand both online and in flagship stores. This page compiles detailed release schedules for limited editions and exclusive collaborations, including the Nike Dunk SB drops and the Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection that debuted in 2017. By providing verified launch dates, retail locations, and restock alerts, Complex offers sneakerheads a vital tool to navigate the competitive market and secure coveted pairs from brands like Jordan Brand, Adidas, and New Balance.

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