Jordan Brand is using an unexpected reference point for a new Air Jordan 4 colorway dropping this month.

Dubbed “Birds of Paradise,” this women’s exclusive iteration of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe (style code: HV0823-101) is inspired by the plant of the same name. The majority of the leather and suede upper dons a subtle tan color scheme, while contrasting metallic gold hits appear on the heel’s Jumpman logo. Completing the look is a tan midsole and a gradient-colored outsole, which goes from orange at the forefoot to peach at the midfoot to navy at the heel.

Readers will be able to cop the “Birds of Paradise” Air Jordan 4 starting on July 23 via SNKRS and at select retailers. The sneaker will be available exclusively in women’s sizing and retails for $220.

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