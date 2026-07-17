It’s not often that Jordan Brand uses off-court influences for inspiration on new Air Jordan colorways, but that’s the case with the upcoming “Comic” Jordan 4 (style code: JA1135-100).

Michael Jordan’s namesake brand says the latest iteration of his fourth signature shoe is directly inspired by comic book culture. The sneaker features a fairly simple color blocking, starting with a predominantly white leather upper combined with black details on the wings, the heel tab, and the midsole. The standout element of the sneaker is the pop art-styled designs on the heel and the insoles’ “Nike Air” branding, while vibrant gradient accents appear on the upper’s modified netting and on portions of the outsole.

The “Comic” Air Jordan 4 releases on July 25 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $230. The style will also drop in big kids’ down to toddler sizes.

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