Air Jordan 2

The Air Jordan 2, released in 1986 and designed by Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore, stands out for its Italian craftsmanship and use of premium materials like faux lizard skin and suede. This model departed from typical basketball sneakers by emphasizing luxury details and a sleek silhouette, marking a deliberate move to blend high fashion elements with athletic performance. Collectors prioritize the Air Jordan 2 for its unique position as one of the first Jordans to combine upscale materials with a tailored fit, setting a precedent for future models that balance on-court functionality and streetwear style. Its distinct Italian manufacturing and limited availability have cemented its status as a sought-after piece among enthusiasts who appreciate the fusion of luxury design and basketball heritage.

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