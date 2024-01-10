These 'Year of the Dragon' Air Jordan 2s Will Be Very Limited

It turns out Jordan Brand has more sneaker releases lined up for the Lunar New Year celebrations next month. Joining the "Year of the Dragon" Air Jordan 1 Low is a three-shoe Air Jordan 2 Low collection arriving soon.

Shown here is an early look at the "Year of the Dragon" Air Jordan 2 Lows, courtesy of @gc911 on Instagram. Much like the aforementioned Jordan 1, all three colorways feature details inspired by the mythical dragon. It's also worth noting that the styles are broken up in sizing, with one pair designed for men, the other for women, and the final pair for kids. The sneakers will also include special red envelopes to commemorate the Lunar New Year traditions. The early images also confirm that each pair is limited to 2,024 units, as marked by the tag behind the tongue.

There are currently no release details for this "Year of the Dragon" Air Jordan 2 Low collection. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.