Jordan Brand Reveals Entire Holiday 2023 Air Jordan Lineup
Detailed look at the upcoming releases.
We've known for quite some time now that Jordan Brand has plenty of big Air Jordan releases planned for this year's holiday season, and now, we have confirmation in the form of its newest preview.
Just moments ago, Michael Jordan's namesake brand showcased its Holiday 2023 Air Jordan collection. The lineup includes popular styles returning for the first time ever as well as a handful of new colorways arriving in the coming weeks.
Along with the highly anticipated styles like the "Royal Reimagined" and "Satin Bred" Air Jordan 1, the "Gratitude" Air Jordan 11, and the "Cherry" Air Jordan 12, this lineup also includes new makeups ranging from the "Off-Noir" Air Jordan 3 to the "Olive" Air Jordan 4, as well as a "Winterized" Air Jordan 8 for the colder months.
As of now, specific release details for each of the styles within the Holiday 2023 Air Jordan collection have yet to be announced, but the shoes will be released via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists in the coming months. Scroll on for a detailed look at each of the sneakers.
