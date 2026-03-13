A History of Jordan Brand’s Women Collaborators

The history of Jordan Brand was built on Michael Jordan’s on-court heroics, championships, and intense work ethic. As the brand evolved and grew, moving off the hardwood and into the lifestyle space, collaborations became an important part of the business—as they had in the rest of the sneaker industry.
Jordan Brand took things slow and calculated. The first collaboration didn’t land until 2005 with Undefeated’s historic Air Jordan 4, followed by an unreleased Eminem x Air Jordan 4 that same year. 2008 finally saw Jordan Brand collabs release on a wider retail scale with its Levi’s x Air Jordan 1 pack and Eminem x Air Jordan 2.
The brand broke new ground in 2010 when it partnered with Vashtie Kola on the Air Jordan 2 for its first collaboration with a woman. While Undefeated was a streetwear pioneer, and Eminem and Levi’s American institutions, Vashtie represented something different. She wasn’t an athlete or an entertainer (in the traditional sense of the word), but represented and spoke to the culture in a way those larger entities couldn’t. It also opened up the doors for future women collaborators.
Jordan Brand has shown relative restraint when it comes to collaborations in general, but has made women a major part of those projects over the years. The brand has featured a wide variety of creative partners—from style icons, to pop stars, to artists and designers. As Teyana Taylor prepares to drop her “Concrete Rose” Air Jordan 3 this weekend, on the heels of her new Complex cover, we’re taking a closer look at the history Jordan Brand’s women collaborators.
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Vashtie Kola
Air Jordan Collaborations: Air Jordan 2
Every collaboration on this list was preceded by one name that started it all: Vashtie Kola. She became the first woman to receive her own Air Jordan collaboration in 2010, breaking ground in a male-dominated industry with the Air Jordan 2 “Violette.” Although she was moving in the same orbit as Virgil Abloh, Pharrell, and Kid Cudi, Vashtie brought a different energy to her collab. She brought the aesthetic of downtown NYC to the silhouette by pairing premium materials with bold purple tones—something rarely seen on Air Jordans at the time. Since the original Air Jordan 2 was famously made in Italy, she leaned into that heritage, emphasizing the luxury aspect of the design. The suede panels helped transform the sneaker into something that felt closer to a luxury item than a traditional basketball shoe. Vashtie continues to be a light in the space and even took part on our Sneaker of the Year Panel at ComplexCon in 2025. After all these years, it might be time for her and the Jumpman to run it back. —Douglas Jase
Aleali May
Air Jordan Collaborations: Air Jordan 1 (x3), Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 14
To say Aleali May was anything but a trailblazer in the sneaker industry would be selling her short. Even before her first sneaker collaboration, May was already established as a stylist, model, and creative figure in the fashion and streetwear scene. This intersection marked a new shift for Jordan Brand, spotlighting women in sneaker culture as both consumers and collaborators. May was the first woman to design her own Air Jordan 1 with the “Satin Shadow” colorway in 2017. In total, May and Jordan Brand had launched five Air Jordan collabs and even created her own “Veterans Day” Air Jordan 4 PE that was never publicly released. —Victor Deng
Anna Wintour
Air Jordan Collaborations: Air Jordan 1 Zip, Air Jordan 3
A Vogue x Air Jordan collaboration, signed off on by the legendary Anna Wintour, was something few saw coming when it landed in 2018. The project included two colorways each of the Air Jordan 1 Zip and Air Jordan 3, both featuring the long-time editor-in-chief’s “AWOK” mark of approval. The unlikely pairing proved to be a hit, with the Air Jordan 3 even going down as one of the best in the history of the model. It was a perfect homage to both the publication and Wintour, with its Chanel-inspired tweed upper that was both fashion forward and restrained. With Wintour stepping away from the day-to-day operations of Vogue in 2025, and no new activity between the partners since 2018, it feels unlikely that we’ll see more collaborations. Thankfully, Wintour and Jordan Brand made the most of the projects we did get. —Zac Dubasik
Billie Eilish
Air Jordan Collaborations: Air Jordan AJKO, Air Jordan 15
Billie Eilish’s rise to superstardom was as quick as any pop star in recent memory. Eilish’s signature style led to countless early career moments rocking Jordans on stage, from Off-White x Air Jordan 1s to “Fire Red” 5s. Before officially becoming a member of the Jumpman family, Eilish linked up with Joe La Puma on Sneaker Shopping where she professed her love for one of the more obscure Jordan silhouettes: the Air Jordan 15. Fast forward to 2021 and the Grammy winner got a re-tooled AJ15 of her very own. Billie has her own AJ1 KO and a number of Nike collabs under her oversized sweats as well. Her ability to resonate with the younger generation and sell out arenas around the globe will always keep her relevant in the sneaker world. —Ben Felderstein
Teyana Taylor
Air Jordan Collaborations: Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2, Air Jordan 3
Teyana Taylor is the definition of a multihyphenate. She burst onto the scene in 2007 as a muse for Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club and she’s only continued to rack up achievements since then. It feels like Taylor is at the height of her powers in 2026 as she’s nominated for an Oscar for her supporting role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and is gearing up for the release of her second official Air Jordan collaboration. Not to mention, she’s Complex’s latest cover star. Taylor’s “Concrete Rose” Air Jordan 3 comes decked out in a forest green hue across its upper with a midsole that looks like it was dipped in cement, hence the nickname. In 2023, she dropped an Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 with a similar inspiration, dubbed the “Rose From Harlem.” —Ben Felderstein
Melody Ehsani
Air Jordan Collaborations: Air Jordan 1 Mid, Air Jordan OG SP
Melody Ehsani has always been unapologetic with her designs. As cliché as it may sound, her work is a reminder to be yourself and have fun with what you create. Her love for culture shows up in everything she touches. Whether it’s jewelry, fashion, or the NBA—she approaches it all with the curiosity and passion of a true enthusiast. The same energy she brought to her former NYC storefront carried over to her Air Jordan collaborations. The projects are a perfect depiction of what the store was like without even looking at it. The Air Jordan 1 Mid has a mostly white upper with vibrant, multicolored paneling and also features a watch lace dubrae and the phrase, “If you knew what you had was rare, you would never waste it,” written across the sole. It’s a bold design that feels personal, but it carries a message made for everyone else.—Douglas Jase
Nina Chanel Abney
Air Jordan Collaborations: Air Jordan 2, Air Jordan 2 Low, Air Jordan 3
Nina Chanel Abney started gaining attention from the sneaker world during the 2020 presidential campaign when she customized Chuck Taylors for James Whitner’s Social Status. The sneakers were featured on then-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ Sneaker Shopping appearance. While she may have been new to sneaker fans, she’d long been a name in the art scene, selling out her first gallery show in 2008 in mere days. Her partnership with Jordan Brand kicked off in 2022 with two Air Jordan 2s—one High and one Low. She followed that up two years later with an even bigger hit with her Air Jordan 3, which made our list of the Best Air Jordans of 2024. The collab notably featured Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz in its ad campaign. The thing that tied those collabs together were how much they represented her art, in sneaker form. Rather than simply featuring images of her art on the uppers, the shoes looked like they could have been plucked right out of one of her paintings, making for some of the most unique collaborations in the entire Air Jordan archive. —Zac Dubasik
Tela D’Amore
Jordan Brand Collaborations: Jordan Flight Court
In a list of the most notable women with their own Jordan collabs, Tela D’Amore stands alone as the only person who didn’t work on an actual Air Jordan. Instead, the co-founder of Who Decides War helped Jordan Brand introduce the Jordan Flight Court in 2024, a lifestyle model that combined the duo’s high-fashion and basketball heritage. D’Amore applied her signature monochrome look and darning technique from her label onto the sneaker. The projects between D’Amore and Jordan Brand have been minimal thus far, with their sophomore release coming last year with a sail-colored Jordan Flight Court, but hopefully there’s more in the works between the two entities. —Victor Deng