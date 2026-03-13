A History of Jordan Brand’s Women Collaborators

The history of Jordan Brand was built on Michael Jordan’s on-court heroics, championships, and intense work ethic. As the brand evolved and grew, moving off the hardwood and into the lifestyle space, collaborations became an important part of the business—as they had in the rest of the sneaker industry.

Jordan Brand took things slow and calculated. The first collaboration didn’t land until 2005 with Undefeated’s historic Air Jordan 4, followed by an unreleased Eminem x Air Jordan 4 that same year. 2008 finally saw Jordan Brand collabs release on a wider retail scale with its Levi’s x Air Jordan 1 pack and Eminem x Air Jordan 2.

The brand broke new ground in 2010 when it partnered with Vashtie Kola on the Air Jordan 2 for its first collaboration with a woman. While Undefeated was a streetwear pioneer, and Eminem and Levi’s American institutions, Vashtie represented something different. She wasn’t an athlete or an entertainer (in the traditional sense of the word), but represented and spoke to the culture in a way those larger entities couldn’t. It also opened up the doors for future women collaborators.

Jordan Brand has shown relative restraint when it comes to collaborations in general, but has made women a major part of those projects over the years. The brand has featured a wide variety of creative partners—from style icons, to pop stars, to artists and designers. As Teyana Taylor prepares to drop her “Concrete Rose” Air Jordan 3 this weekend, on the heels of her new Complex cover, we’re taking a closer look at the history Jordan Brand’s women collaborators.

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