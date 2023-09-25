New Air Jordan 2/3 Hybrid Reportedly Dropping in 2024

Not only are classic styles like the “Bred” Air Jordan 4 and “Dark Powder Blue” Air Jordan 9 reportedly making their way back to stores in 2024, but it appears that fans can also expect an all-new Air Jordan hybrid model to drop next year.

Shown here is a first look at the forthcoming Air Jordan 2/3 hybrid spotted on the feet of Jordan Brand’s former footwear business director, Gentry Humphrey. The on-feet photos and mock-up imagery shared by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram show that the new Jordan 2/3 silhouette combines the upper of the Air Jordan 2 with the tooling of the Air Jordan 3. The inaugural color scheme dons a traditional white and red makeup fittingly dubbed “Chicago.”

Per @zSneakerheadz, the “Chicago” Air Jordan 2/3 will be released sometime in 2024, but concrete release details have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Keep it locked for official updates and new developments in the coming months.

UPDATE (09/25): After being spotted on Gentry Humphrey's feet in April, we now have a closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan 2/3 hybrid sneaker courtesy of Sole Retriever. In addition to the white/red colorway, the images also show the first look at the white/black pair. As of now, both iterations are scheduled to hit retailers in Summer 2024.