Air Jordan 17
The Air Jordan 17, released by Nike in 2002, is a standout in Michael Jordan’s signature line, designed by Wilson Smith III. It draws inspiration from MJ's love of jazz, featuring a leather upper, a carbon fiber shank plate for stability, and a removable lace cover that creates a sleek, formal look uncommon in basketball sneakers. These elements combine to offer both performance and refined style.
Its relevance traces back to the early 2000s when it pioneered luxury aesthetics in basketball footwear, blending upscale design with technical innovation. Collectors prioritize the Air Jordan 17 for its unique crossover appeal—melding formalwear cues with on-court functionality—making it a distinctive piece in Jordan Brand’s history that appeals to those seeking sophistication alongside sport performance. It's also known for originally releasing in a metal briefcase.