New Women's Air Jordan 2 Low Looks Like 'Chicago' Remix

The Air Jordan 2 Low's current run continues with a new women's colorway that's not being designated as a 'Reimagined' release, but would fit the bill based on appearance.

Initially rumored to be a re-release of the original "Chicago" colorway, this Air Jordan 2 Low features a Bulls-inspired scheme distinctly blocked from its OG predecessors. This perforated white leather upper and red accent hits are consistent carryovers, but the black satin collar and interior are unlike anything seen on the model in a white-based colorway before. The use of a pre-aged midsole is a further nod to the '86 pairs as well. Each pair will come with a drawstring Jordan dust bag.

The Air Jordan 2 Low Women's is set to release on October 7 on nike.com and select Jordan retailers.

Air Jordan 2 Low Women's

Release Date: 10/07/23

Color: White/University Red-Black-Coconut Milk

Style: FD4849-106

Price: $150