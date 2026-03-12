Drake Jokes Clavicular 'Has a Micro,' Streamer Wonders 'Why the F*ck' He Got Dissed

It brings us no pleasure to report that this will be another article in which Clavicular is mentioned.
During a recent Adin Ross stream, Drake made his presence known in the chat, at one point prompting an Iceman-related request from the host.
“Drake, get the fuck out my chat,” Ross said at one point in the Kick stream, as seen here. “Fuck outta here. … Leave me alone. Go drop your album, bro.”
At the time, Ross was responding to a comment left by a verified Drake channel on the platform. A bit deeper into the same stream, as seen in screenshots that have since circulated on social media, Clavicular—the impetus behind this piece written under mild duress—apparently got a mention.
“Clav has a micro,” reads a comment attributed to the verified Drake account on Kick.
“What the fuck? How do you know what his dick looks like?” Ross said during the stream.
Not long after, Clavicular himself responded, at first questioning the veracity of the screenshots.
“No way it’s real though, right?” Clavicular asked. “Is it actually real? Is that real? No way. It’s probably fake. That’s definitely someone who logged into his account or hacked him or something. I doubt Drake has the time of day to be typing in chat. Nah, let’s be real. Let’s see. It’s real? … Why the fuck did Drake diss me?”
Iceman, Drake’s new album, is expected soon. Let’s hope the Clav chatter doesn’t make its way into the lyrics.