Drake Jokes Clavicular 'Has a Micro,' Streamer Wonders 'Why the F*ck' He Got Dissed

It brings us no pleasure to report that this will be another article in which Clavicular is mentioned.

During a recent Adin Ross stream, Drake made his presence known in the chat, at one point prompting an Iceman-related request from the host.

“Drake, get the fuck out my chat,” Ross said at one point in the Kick stream, as seen here. “Fuck outta here. … Leave me alone. Go drop your album, bro.”

At the time, Ross was responding to a comment left by a verified Drake channel on the platform. A bit deeper into the same stream, as seen in screenshots that have since circulated on social media, Clavicular—the impetus behind this piece written under mild duress—apparently got a mention.