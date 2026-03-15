Blueface Loses Comeback Boxing Match to Chibu

Blueface returned to the boxing ring this week hoping to shake off the rust, but instead suffered a surprising defeat.

The rapper stepped into the ring during a boxing event hosted by Adin Ross as part of the “Brand Risk” showcase in Miami. The appearance marked Blueface’s first time competing since 2023, when he scored a knockout win over influencer boxer Ed Matthews.

Heading into the bout, Blueface had been expected to get a relatively straightforward tune-up fight before his scheduled May 2 match against former NBA champion Nick Young. But his opponent, a relatively unknown fighter named Chibu, had other plans.

Blueface had reportedly gained significant weight during his time in prison after serving a sentence related to a probation violation stemming from a 2021 battery case. The rapper previously fought around 157 pounds but entered this fight noticeably heavier.

Despite the change in physique, Blueface initially showed flashes of the technical boxing ability that helped him build a reputation as one of the more skilled figures in influencer boxing. However, Chibu’s power and size shifted the momentum.