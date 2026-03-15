Music

Blueface Loses Comeback Boxing Match to Chibu

The rapper returned to the ring for the first time since 2023 but was outworked by underdog fighter Chibu in a unanimous decision loss.

Blueface wearing a black shirt and a chain necklace stands in front of a pink background.
(Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)

Blueface returned to the boxing ring this week hoping to shake off the rust, but instead suffered a surprising defeat.

The rapper stepped into the ring during a boxing event hosted by Adin Ross as part of the “Brand Risk” showcase in Miami. The appearance marked Blueface’s first time competing since 2023, when he scored a knockout win over influencer boxer Ed Matthews.

Heading into the bout, Blueface had been expected to get a relatively straightforward tune-up fight before his scheduled May 2 match against former NBA champion Nick Young. But his opponent, a relatively unknown fighter named Chibu, had other plans.

Blueface had reportedly gained significant weight during his time in prison after serving a sentence related to a probation violation stemming from a 2021 battery case. The rapper previously fought around 157 pounds but entered this fight noticeably heavier.

Despite the change in physique, Blueface initially showed flashes of the technical boxing ability that helped him build a reputation as one of the more skilled figures in influencer boxing. However, Chibu’s power and size shifted the momentum.

In the second round, Chibu forced Blueface back against the ropes and unleashed a series of punches to the body. The pressure from the exchange knocked the rapper out of the ring, though the moment was not officially ruled a knockdown by the referee.

From that point forward, the fight appeared to tilt in Chibu’s favor. Blueface continued to exchange punches, but the underdog remained aggressive and landed several strong combinations during the final round that nearly prompted the referee to intervene.

When the fight went to the judges’ scorecards, Chibu was awarded the victory across all three, securing the biggest win of his boxing career.

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