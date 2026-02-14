Pop Culture

Woman Goes Viral for Sniffing Dad's Underwear — See Best Reactions

People are convinced the 'My Strange Addiction' guest is lying.

A male model in black underwear.
Getty Images/Cultura Creative

An episode of My Strange Addiction has gone viral on social media for the extremely strange and unsettling habit that one woman has shared with the world.

In the clip that’s going viral on TikTok and Instagram, taken from the sixth episode of the show’s seventh season, a woman named Anissa is filmed walking in a store before she pulls out something that she wants to smell. As she does so, Anissa explains what she’s sniffing in a confessional room.

"I’m addicted to smelling my dads’s underwear," she revealed, before sniffing her father's undies again. "I’m sorry. That wasn’t, like for the camera. Like I actually had to do it," she added.

In another clip from the episode, Anissa sits down with her father to reveal the habit in an uncomfortable conversation. "I’ve worked up this courage to tell you like what I’ve been doing, and I apologize that it took this long and when you and mom split up," she began. "I hope that you can look past this and see me as your daughter."

Once he sees his daughter smelling his undies, Anissa’s father calls her "weird" and tries to take them from her. Then, he gets upset.

Check out the best reactions to the revelation below:

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