Woman Goes Viral for Sniffing Dad's Underwear — See Best Reactions

An episode of My Strange Addiction has gone viral on social media for the extremely strange and unsettling habit that one woman has shared with the world.

In the clip that’s going viral on TikTok and Instagram, taken from the sixth episode of the show’s seventh season, a woman named Anissa is filmed walking in a store before she pulls out something that she wants to smell. As she does so, Anissa explains what she’s sniffing in a confessional room.

"I’m addicted to smelling my dads’s underwear," she revealed, before sniffing her father's undies again. "I’m sorry. That wasn’t, like for the camera. Like I actually had to do it," she added.