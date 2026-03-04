Mary Cosby Not Filming ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ After Son’s Death

Production on the next season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is moving forward, but Mary Cosby is not currently filming as the show resumes work following the death of her son, Robert Cosby Jr. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bravo restarted production on season seven after briefly pausing filming last week in response to the tragedy. The network has chosen to allow Cosby space to grieve, and she is not participating in filming at this time.

Per the outlet, producers are following her lead on any potential return, and Bravo has not announced any official casting updates for the upcoming season as of this writing. The pause occurred just as cameras were scheduled to begin rolling during the week of February 23. That timeline shifted when Robert Cosby Jr. was found dead in Utah at age 23. Authorities in Salt Lake City said officers initially responded to a call involving a possible overdose around 6:14 p.m. on that day. The situation later became a death investigation, and the medical examiner has not publicly confirmed an official cause of death. Mary and her husband, Robert Cosby Sr., addressed the loss in a public statement. “Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” they said. “Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.” Robert Cosby Jr. had appeared on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alongside his mother in previous seasons, including a widely discussed moment in season five when he spoke openly about addiction. During that conversation, he said he began experimenting with drugs at 16 and later used substances including Xanax, acid, Molly, and cocaine.