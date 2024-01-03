Adam Driver on Playing Italians in Two Movies: 'Who Gives a Sh*t?'

Adam Driver doesn't care if you think negatively of him portraying two Italian men in back-to-back biopics.

The San Diego-born actor was a recent guest on the SmartLess podcast hosted by fellow television and film stars Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, where he was asked about taking on the roles of Italian men. Driver played former Gucci fashion head Maurizio Gucci in the Ridley Scott-directed 2021 film House of Gucci ,and Ferrari founder and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari in last year's Ferrari, directed by Michael Mann.

The topic was brought up around the 34-minute mark below, and Driver admitted that he's been asked about how many other Italian characters he plans to take on, and was forewarned that the question would "come up a lot." Driver also joked that the roles were "a good example of not being strategic in a way that I probably should" regarding his filmography.