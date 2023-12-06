Adam Driver Says 'I Look How I Look' After Being Told He Doesn’t Have 'Typical Movie Star’ Appearance

Actor Adam Driver was graceful in his response to broadcaster Chris Wallace, who asked an insensitive question about his 'look.'

Driver, 40, was a recent guest on CNN+ show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, where the titular host drew comparisons between his physical appearance and his acting predecessors like Al Pacino and Jack Nicholson. Calling it a “a nice comparison,” Driver added, “those are the actors that made me want to be an actor."

Driver went on to tackle negative things that have been written about his facial features. “The New Yorker has also called me a horse-face, so I take it with a grain of salt,” he said. I remember reading one reviewer [who wrote] 'his agent probably doesn't know whether to put him in a movie or the Kentucky Derby,' " Driver said.

"So I take it, you know, if you believe the good thing, then you have to believe the bad thing. So I try to not absorb anything."

Driver's diplomatic response led Wallace to ask about how he doesn't “look like the typical movie star” and whether that's been a help or hindrance to his career. Although visibly perturbed by the question, Driver took it in stride. "I've worked consistently which is nice, with people that I've wanted to always, dreamed that I wanted to work with," he said. "So in that sense, it hasn't — I look how I look, I can't change that. So I guess it helped me."

"A hindrance in only breaking mirrors wherever I go and having a misshapen outsized body that I can't fit through doorways, or most clothes or fit into most cars," Driver joked. "Apart from that, it's good."

Not looking like the "typical movie star" hasn't stopped Driver from being an in-demand Hollywood actor. His resume boasts titles like the Academy Award-winning BlacKkKlansman, White Noise, 65 and House of Gucci, among others.