Adam Driver Lets Out a Quick 'F*ck You' in Response to Misdirected Non-Question at 'Ferrari' Q&A

Ask stupid questions, get awesome answers.
That’s the key takeaway from a recent Q&A session centered around Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari, starring Adam Driver. As seen in a clip that quite understandably went viral over the weekend, the actor and executive producer of the film adaptation of Brock Yates’ Enzo Ferrari biography wasn’t in a fool-suffering mood when it came to an audience member’s non-question.
"What do you think about the crash scenes, that they look pretty harsh, drastic, and I must say cheesy for me?" the audience member is heard asking Driver in the cliip, seen below. "What do you think about that?"
“Fuck you,” Driver succinctly responded. “I don’t know. Next question.”
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the clip was captured at this weekend’s Camerimage Film Festival in Poland. Worth pointing out is that the "question" wasn’t so much a question as it was a remark about the film itself, specifically their individual thoughts on VFX, a portion of filmmaking with which Driver is not involved.
To Driver and Mann's credit, the film—which fittingly hits theaters here in the States on Christmas Day—has garnered largely positive reviews from critics leading up to its release. Joining Driver in the cast are Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, and more.