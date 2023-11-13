Adam Driver Lets Out a Quick 'F*ck You' in Response to Misdirected Non-Question at 'Ferrari' Q&A

Ask stupid questions, get awesome answers.

That’s the key takeaway from a recent Q&A session centered around Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari, starring Adam Driver. As seen in a clip that quite understandably went viral over the weekend, the actor and executive producer of the film adaptation of Brock Yates’ Enzo Ferrari biography wasn’t in a fool-suffering mood when it came to an audience member’s non-question.

"What do you think about the crash scenes, that they look pretty harsh, drastic, and I must say cheesy for me?" the audience member is heard asking Driver in the cliip, seen below. "What do you think about that?"