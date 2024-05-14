Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, and Shia LaBeouf Fight for the Future in Francis Ford Coppola’s 'Megalopolis' Teaser

You've no doubt seen it said multiple times this morning, but it bears repeating with an exponential intensity: We are so, so back.

Indeed, Francis Ford Coppola shared the first teaser trailer for his decades-in-the-making epic Megalopolis overnight, thus giving the world the most in-depth look yet at what the iconic director is calling the "best work" of his unparalleled career.

"Our new film Megalopolis is the best work I’ve ever had the privilege to preside over," Coppola, whose feature directorial debut, Dementia 13, turned 60 last year, said when rolling out the teaser early Tuesday.

Adam Driver leads the cast of this Roman Epic fable as Cesar Catilina, an artist whose hopes for a collective push into a utopian existence are at odds with the anti-art, pro-war efforts of City of New Rome mayor Franklyn Cicero, played by Giancarlo Esposito. Cicero’s daughter, Julia Cicero (played by Nathalie Emmanuel), is caught between this battle for a future worth living in.

The truly stacked cast of the five-time Oscar winner’s self-financed sci-fi drama also boasts Shia LaBeouf, Aubrey Plaza, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman.