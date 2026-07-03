Aaron Hernandez

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Two athletes, one in a Patriots jersey and one smiling in a jacket, both influential in sports
Sports

Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Blasts People for Making Fun of Him at Tom Brady Roast: ‘Such a Cruel World'

The late Patriots player and convicted murderer was mentioned in several jokes during the Netflix roast of Tom Brady.

Joe Price802 days ago
Sports

Chandler Jones Breaks Down in Tears on IG Live While Denying Aaron Hernandez Died by Suicide in Jail (UPDATE)

The video is the latest in a string of concerning social media posts from the 11-year NFL player.

Jose Martinez1023 days ago
Sports

Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Now Facing Federal Charges Over Alleged Threats

Dennis Hernandez was arrested after two of his close friends called police regarding mental health concerns.

Mark Elibert1084 days ago
Aaron Hernandez Older Brother School Shooting
Sports

Aaron Hernandez's Brother Arrested for Allegedly Planning Shootings at UConn and Brown University

Dennis "D.J." Hernandez, the older brother of the late Aaron Hernandez, has been arrested by Bristol Police, who claim he may have been planning school shootings at UConn and Brown University.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1089 days ago
Aaron Hernandez stands at the defense table
Sports

Aaron Hernandez's Brother Arrested After He Allegedly Threw Brick at ESPN Headquarters (UPDATE)

Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez, the older brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez, was arrested after he allegedly threw a brick at ESPN's headquarters.

Abel Shifferaw1208 days ago
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Rob Gronkowski
Sports

Rob Gronkowski Says He Was ‘Shook’ by Aaron Hernandez Murder Charge

After not commenting on Aaron Hernandez for years, Rob Gronkowski finally opened up about his former Patriots teammate on '10 Questions with Kyle Brandt.'

Joe Price1947 days ago
Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court.
Sports

Former Inmate Who Claims to Have Been Aaron Hernandez’s Lover in Prison Speaks Out

Former inmate Kyle Kennedy spoke in an upcoming REELZ special about his experiences with alleged lover Aaron Hernandez while the two were in prison together.

Jose Martinez2211 days ago
Texans
Sports

DeAndre Hopkins Said Bill O'Brien Equated Him With Aaron Hernandez, According to Michael Irvin (UPDATE)

Michael Irvin said that Texans coach Bill O'Brien compared Hopkins to former Patriots tight end, Aaron Hernandez.

Xavier Hamilton2313 days ago
aaron hernandez
Sports

Aaron Hernandez's Brother Says NFL Star Told Mother About Sexuality Prior to Death

Jonathan Hernandez's full conversation with Dr. Oz will air on Thursday. 

Xavier Hamilton2360 days ago
Aaron Hernandez
Pop Culture

Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Speaks on His Sexuality: 'I Would’ve Understood’

Aaron Hernandez's fiancee has revealed that she's not too happy about how the topic of his sexuality was broached in the Netflix series. 

Joe Price2362 days ago
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Ursula Ward, the mother of Odin Lloyd.
Sports

Odin Lloyd's Family Reportedly Feel Netflix's Aaron Hernandez Documentary Reopened Old Wounds

'Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez' hit the streaming service on Jan. 15.

Xavier Hamilton2369 days ago
Complex Load Management Podcast Episode 2
Sports

Pascal Siakam Talks Drake, Raptors Title, Kawhi + Aaron Hernandez Doc Reactions: Listen To 'Load Management' Ep. 10

On this week's episode, Adam and Chopz are joined by Pascal Siakam to discuss his all-star season, the Raptors 2019 championship, Drake's house, and more.

Complex2370 days ago
aaron hernandez
Sports

Aaron Hernandez's Lawyer Claims His Suicide Was Due to CTE, Not Sexual Orientation

Aaron Hernandez's lawyer angrily commented on the new Netflix doc, shortly after it premiered.

tara mahadevan2370 days ago
Jose Baez
Sports

Aaron Hernandez's Lawyer Responds to Netflix Docu-series: 'These Producers Lied Directly to My Face'

Jose Baez was featured in the Netflix docu-series, which explored the life and crimes of the convicted murderer.

Joshua Espinoza2372 days ago
aaron hernandez doc
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Netflix Doc 'Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez'

The three-part docuseries premieres Jan. 15.

tara mahadevan2383 days ago
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Aaron Hernandez phone calls
Sports

Authorities Release Over 900 Aaron Hernandez Prison Phone Calls

The calls reveal new details about his life, and conversations he had with his mother, his fiancee, his former teammates, and longtime friend Ryan McDonnell.

Joshua Espinoza2786 days ago
Tom Brady, Aaron Hernandez
Sports

Patriots Teammates Open Up About Aaron Hernandez's Unusual Behavior

'The Boston Globe''s Spotlight team is reporting on former Pats TE Aaron Hernandez. In part 3, his former teammates detail his chaotic conduct with the team.

countcenci2831 days ago

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