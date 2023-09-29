Chandler Jones Breaks Down in Tears on IG Live While Denying Aaron Hernandez Died by Suicide in Jail (UPDATE)

Hernandez's attorney Jose Baez also initially questioned the suicide ruling and later attributed his death to a severe form of CTE. A study conducted by the Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center at Boston University found that Hernandez had stage 3 CTE, which Baez said was "the most severe case they had ever seen" in someone at the age of 27.

According to Sports Illustrated's Patriots Country, Jones accused Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels of killing his "twin" Hernandez in a since-deleted tweet. McDaniels served as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Patriots in what would be Hernandez's final season in the NFL in 2012.

Jones has also called McDaniels a "cokehead" and demanded that the Raiders head coach get "the f**k outta Las Vegas," adding, "This my city."

Jones shared a DM that he received from the NFLPA asking him to call the Director of Player Wellness, but he does not appear to be receptive to the suggestion.