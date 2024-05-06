Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Blasts People for Making Fun of Him at Tom Brady Roast: ‘Such a Cruel World'

Aaron Hernandez's ex-fiancée Shayanna Jenkins isn't happy with all the jokes about the late Patriots player and convicted murderer during the Netflix roast of Tom Brady.

In an interview with TMZ, Jenkins said she thought all the jokes about Hernandez, who died by suicide while behind bars, were disrespectful. "It’s sad that I’m trying to raise my children in such a cruel world," she said, noting that her and Hernandez's 11-year-old daughter Avielle is now old enough to have heard and understand the jokes about her late father. Several people mentioned the late football player during the roast, including Tom Brady, Nikki Glaser, and his former teammate Julian Edelman.

"Everyone always asks me how big Gronk's dick is," said Edelman during the roast, referring to Rob Gronkowski. "Now don't get me wrong, it gets the job done. But there was this other Patriots tight end. Now he was hung." Hernandez was found dead by hanging in his cell in April, 2017.