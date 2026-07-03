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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: 4Batz and Anycia attend BigXthaPlug Life Of A Boss Ball at TAO on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Anycia Denies Being Married to 4Batz: 'It Was for a Video'

The rapper says she'll let her fans in on everything before she meets her groom at the altar.

Jaelani Turner-Williams293 days ago
A woman in a white dress and a man in a suit take a mirror selfie. The man holds a bottle, and the woman has long hair and a cross necklace.
Music

4batz and Anycia Married? Fans Wonder Whether Wedding Photos Are Real or From Music Video Shoot

"The biggest day of my life," 4batz said when sharing what looked like wedding photos with Anycia.

Trace William Cowen312 days ago
4Batz attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California/Kanye West is seen on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

4batz Calls Ye a 'Genius' and the 'Smartest' Person He's Met

In a new interview with 'Billboard,' 4Batz also talks about working with Drake on the "act ii: date @ 8" remix.

Jaelani Turner-Williams584 days ago
4Batz wearing a black outfit and balaclava holds a Grammy-like trophy, posing in front of a backdrop with logos.
Music

4Batz Dropped Out of High School But Won a 'Hood Grammy' in New Song

The song follows his debut mixtape, 'U Made Me a St4r,' which arrived in May.

tara mahadevan595 days ago
4Batz wearing a black cowboy hat shows off his gold grillz, pointing at them with both hands against a red background.
Music

4Batz Surprises Latto With "Act II: Date @ 8" Performance in Dallas

The 'U Made Me a St4r' artist performed the remix and "act iv: fckin u (18+)" during Latto's Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour.

Eric Diep608 days ago
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lil baby and 4batz pictured in video
Music

Lil Baby Joins 4batz on New Track "roll da dice"

4batz’s debut project, 'u made me a st4r,' was previously highlighted by Complex as one of the best releases of the year.

Trace William Cowen666 days ago
4Batz posing on a red carpet.
Music

4Batz Gifts Fan ‘Well Over $1,200’ for Her Hair and Broken Nail at Dallas Show

The singer has been previewing a new song with Sexyy Red on his Thank U, Jada tour.

Mark Elibert707 days ago
A performer in a mask and cap sings into a microphone at a club event, surrounded by an audience
Music

Watch 4Batz Perform in Dallas, Says "Act V: There Goes Another Vase" Is 'His Sh*t'

The Dallas native performed his breakout hit "Act II: Date @ 8," as well as "Act VI: Mad Man."

Brad Callas796 days ago
Split image, left side: person in black hoodie, right side: person in red jacket, both posing
Music

4batz Reveals His Grandma Dated Marvin Gaye, Says They Broke Up After He Cheated on Her

The Dallas artist could've been related to The Prince of Soul.

Jaelani Turner-Williams799 days ago
Music

4Batz Explains How a Cheating Girlfriend Inspired His Career and Name of Upcoming Tour

The "act ii: date @ 8" crooner assured fans he isn't being petty by naming his first tour after his ex-girlfriend Jada.

Jaelani Turner-Williams801 days ago
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Three musicians: a man in a knit cap, Drake in a suit, and another with beaded braids
Music

4Batz Jokingly Responds to Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef Amid EP Release: 'Can I Get 24hrs at Least'

The artist signed a deal with OVO to distribute his first EP.

Mark Elibert803 days ago
Group of individuals posing with various gestures, one holding a framed photograph
Music

4batz's Ye-Featuring Debut Project 'u made me a st4r' Is Here

The 20-year-old from Dallas, Texas is expanding his unique gift for storytelling with an 11-track project distributed by OVO.

Trace William Cowen806 days ago
Group of people enjoying a lively interaction with a person inside a car on a sunny residential street
Music

4batz on Being Evicted Several Times During Childhood, Turning Pain Into Music

4batz is the latest rising star to be featured in Apple Music's Up Next program. Previous artists to be given the Up Next treatment include Billie Eilish, Ice Spice, and more.

Trace William Cowen807 days ago
Group of people with focus on individual in center making hand gestures, possibly a music artist with fans or entourage
Music

4batz Addresses Speculation About His Meteoric Rise, Reveals Encouragement He Got From Ye

Batz is now days away from rolling out his OVO-distributed 'U Made Me a Star' project.

Trace William Cowen809 days ago
Two men, left wearing a hoodie and right in a denim jacket with sports logos, both unsmiling
Music

Drake’s OVO Label Reportedly Secures EP Deal With 4Batz Following Bidding War

4Batz linked up with Drizzy for the official remix to his viral track, “act ii: date @ 8.”

Mark Elibert861 days ago
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