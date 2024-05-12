Watch 4Batz Perform in Dallas, Says "Act V: There Goes Another Vase" Is 'His Sh*t'

Fresh off the release of his debut project u made me a st4r, 4batz delivered a set in his home state of Texas this weekend.

In a concert at The Garden, an upscale sports bar in Dallas, 4batz performed renditions of his breakout single "Act II: Date @ 8," as well as "Act V: There Goes Another Vase" and "Act VI: Mad Man" for their One of Those Nights event.

Check out clips of his performances below.