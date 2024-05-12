Watch 4Batz Perform in Dallas, Says "Act V: There Goes Another Vase" Is 'His Sh*t'

Fresh off the release of his debut project u made me a st4r, 4batz delivered a set in his home state of Texas this weekend.
In a concert at The Garden, an upscale sports bar in Dallas, 4batz performed renditions of his breakout single "Act II: Date @ 8," as well as "Act V: There Goes Another Vase" and "Act VI: Mad Man" for their One of Those Nights event.
Check out clips of his performances below.
In an interview with Apple Music earlier this month, 4batz credited his neighborhood, Highland Hills, with influencing his "image" and sound.
"Highland Hills. This is home, man," Batz said. "This is like my second home, because I’m originally from The Four. I’m originally from South Dallas but my whole life we kept getting evicted and always moved around. We never stayed in one place. This why I learned the harsh world of just how shit go down, you know?"
He added, "What these streets really did to me, bro, it really created, one, the image, because I always wanted to be a rapper," he explained. "Now, what I did was just mix what I naturally listened to from my grandma, from my momma, and grabbed that world into the world that I grew up looking at, which is where we at now, and that’s kinda how I went about things. That’s why I pulled both of those worlds together."
