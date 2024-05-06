4Batz Responds to Rumors He Has Issues With Drake Amid Beef With Kendrick Lamar

4Batz has revealed he doesn't have anytime to worry about the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar as he now has a chart-topping album.

Over the weekend, 4Batz hopped on X to comment on Kendrick dropping a handful of diss records aimed at Drake. The singer had just released his debut project u made me a st4r on Friday and it could've easily flown under the radar thanks to this fiery beef.

"Yo @kendricklamar I just dropped my tape my n***a can I get 24hrs at least," 4Batz wrote. Shortly after that response, someone hopped on the platform to question what happened between Drizzy and 4Batz since his project wasn't released under the OVO imprint.