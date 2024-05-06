4Batz Responds to Rumors He Has Issues With Drake Amid Beef With Kendrick Lamar

4Batz has revealed he doesn't have anytime to worry about the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar as he now has a chart-topping album.
Over the weekend, 4Batz hopped on X to comment on Kendrick dropping a handful of diss records aimed at Drake. The singer had just released his debut project u made me a st4r on Friday and it could've easily flown under the radar thanks to this fiery beef.
"Yo @kendricklamar I just dropped my tape my n***a can I get 24hrs at least," 4Batz wrote. Shortly after that response, someone hopped on the platform to question what happened between Drizzy and 4Batz since his project wasn't released under the OVO imprint.
In March, 4Batz signed a deal with OVO for one EP and many thought his upcoming project would be with the collective. That thought strengthened with the 6 God hoping on “act ii: date @ 8 (Remix).” Listeners noticed the EP wasn't released under OVO and the Drake remix isn't included in the tracklist. However, a Kanye remix is!
While this beef between Kendrick and Drake rolls on, many felt there were issues between 4Batz and the latter given the release of his new mixtape that recently hit No. 1 on the US Urban Radio chart. According to Batz, there's no problem between him and Drake especially when he has reached a new height in his career.
"I ain’t got no problem wit dat nigga, I got the number 1 mixtape in the WORLD and it’s not even a album," Batz said.
The 20-year-old Dallas native has proven to be an undeniable star, having already notched his first-ever Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit before releasing a full-length project. Ahead of his new mixtape, 4batz teamed up with Apple Music Up Next to release a short film that gave fans a closer look at his story.