Drake’s OVO Label Reportedly Secures EP Deal With 4Batz Following Bidding War

4Batz has reportedly signed with Drake's OVO Sound imprint for one EP, shortly after the rising talent unleashed an official remix to "act ii: date @ 8" featuring the 6 God.

According to Billboard, the deal is a short-term license, which was confirmed by two executives who were aware of the move. News of the signing arrived following a reported bidding war for the freshmen talent who burst onto the scene late last year with "act ii: date @ 8."

The song helped propel Batz to earn 35 million streams with his catalog as an indie artist, and fans can't get enough of the bright newcomer. Batz debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 77 in January with "act ii:date @ 8," which has since skyrocketed to No. 59 as of press time.

The praise for the song was enough to catch Drake's attention, and he dropped off a few bars for the official remix, which was unleashed on Friday. Batz's lawyer, who declined to comment on the reported deal, said in a statement that his client "made a calculated decision to creatively collaborate with one of the most iconic artists ever."

He also added, "The positive energy and overall support from Team Drake/OVO was a driving factor in getting this song released. We are grateful for their involvement and are excited to see what the future holds as a result of this epic creative and business move."

In a recent interview with Billboard, 4Batz shed some light on the upcoming EP and revealed it's "gon' break the f—kin' internet."