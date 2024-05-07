4Batz Explains How a Cheating Girlfriend Inspired His Career and Name of Upcoming Tour

Dallas singer 4batz has a lot to be thankful for, particularly his ex-girlfriend, who cheated on him, thus inspiring the singer to embark on his career.
To promote his new project u made me a st4r, the 20-year-old recently sat down with Complex's Jordan Rose to discuss his sudden virality and reflect on the last year of his life. Along with the passing of his father in 2023, 4batz's now-ex-girlfriend, Jada, committed infidelity, and the singer discovered it while booking a flight to visit her.
"I'm like, 'Damn. You know what, fuck you. I'm going to blow the fuck up. I'm going to do this shit. I'mma be in interviews talking about you.' This was seven months last year. I'm thinking that shit was going to happen five years from now, but it happened a little sooner," he told Complex.
He continued, "When I found out she cheated on me, I was still emotional about my pops. So when that happened, I'm like, 'You know what? Fuck you, I'm going to blow the fuck up. I'm going to do this shit. I'm going to move like this.' And then she was like, 'You can do what you want to do. I ain't worried.'"
While the cheating and, ultimately, the breakup caused 4batz to become slightly obsessive–down to hacking Jada's Snapchat–it seems that the singer's rise hasn't caused his ex to contact him just yet.
"No, I ain't going to hold you," 4batz told Rose. "She makes me go harder because that bitch ain't say nothing to me. I’m like, “You don’t see I got a song with Drake?”
Also in the interview, 4batz admitted that the title of his debut mixtape refers to Jada, and he also shared plans to name his tour after her, coining it the Thank You, Jada Tour.
"She getting front-row tickets. She can get VIP. I can get her ass on stage. I’d pay her ass to come to my show," 4batz joked.
However, 4batz claimed that he meant the gesture in a "positive way" since Jada's cheating was the encouragement he needed to take music seriously.
"Every song the project is about her. Every last one of them. Every vocal, every lyric is about shorty. I'm thanking her, but I'm also thanking the people that are listening to it, because y'all made me a star as well. When people hear it, they're going to be like, 'Yo, this n***a petty as hell.'"
He continued, "Don't get me wrong, I am a little bit, but at the same time it's also in a positive way because if you never did what you did, it never would've pushed me to the edge to do what I just did. So thank you.'"