4Batz Explains How a Cheating Girlfriend Inspired His Career and Name of Upcoming Tour

Dallas singer 4batz has a lot to be thankful for, particularly his ex-girlfriend, who cheated on him, thus inspiring the singer to embark on his career.

To promote his new project u made me a st4r, the 20-year-old recently sat down with Complex's Jordan Rose to discuss his sudden virality and reflect on the last year of his life. Along with the passing of his father in 2023, 4batz's now-ex-girlfriend, Jada, committed infidelity, and the singer discovered it while booking a flight to visit her.

"I'm like, 'Damn. You know what, fuck you. I'm going to blow the fuck up. I'm going to do this shit. I'mma be in interviews talking about you.' This was seven months last year. I'm thinking that shit was going to happen five years from now, but it happened a little sooner," he told Complex.

He continued, "When I found out she cheated on me, I was still emotional about my pops. So when that happened, I'm like, 'You know what? Fuck you, I'm going to blow the fuck up. I'm going to do this shit. I'm going to move like this.' And then she was like, 'You can do what you want to do. I ain't worried.'"

While the cheating and, ultimately, the breakup caused 4batz to become slightly obsessive–down to hacking Jada's Snapchat–it seems that the singer's rise hasn't caused his ex to contact him just yet.

"No, I ain't going to hold you," 4batz told Rose. "She makes me go harder because that bitch ain't say nothing to me. I’m like, “You don’t see I got a song with Drake?”