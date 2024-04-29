4batz Addresses Speculation About His Meteoric Rise, Reveals Encouragement He Got From Ye

4batz is indeed the real deal.
That’s the takeaway from the Dallas-born artist’s new GQ interview with Complex alum Frazier Tharpe, out Monday. The feature, notably, follows a period of well-cultivated mystery around the rising star whose "Act II: Date @ 8" received a Drake remix just last month. In fact, the "Summer Games" sequel denier is taking the co-sign a step further by distributing 4batz's upcoming U Made Me a Star project.
In an illuminating conversation with Tharpe, Batz has fun with the speculation some have thrown his way in recent months, stating "it’s like I’m the boogeyman" with regards to plant chatter. As for his distinctive style, which listeners continue to misinterpret as being in contrast to his music, Batz points out that he’s simply giving fans the kind of authenticity that can’t be manufactured.
"We've been wearing ski masks since we was kids," Batz said. "It's not no costume, bro. It's just how I ride. Ain’t nothing calculated. I did it because this is my type of shit. I'm bringing people to my world and if they like it, they like it. If they don't, I don't give a fuck."
Of course, the 6 God's aforementioned support isn't the only instance of Batz securing some coveted co-signs. Ye, for example, said back in January that he was impressed with Batz's work thus far. Per Batz, his FaceTime chat with the artist formerly known as Kanye West in the fall of 2023 was a year-making event. More recently, though not directly addressed in Monday’s GQ interview, Batz was seen in Instagrammed footage playing music for a clearly-feeling-it Ye.
The full interview, available here, sees Batz elaborating on the advice Ye gave him, from one star to another. According to Batz, Ye told him to "get used to it" when it comes to public attention.
"People are going to look at you like a walking ATM, but you’re going to see through that. ... Because you a star," Ye is said to have told Batz.
The aptly named U Made Me a Star is out Friday. Meanwhile, the Drake-featuring "Act II: Date @ 8" is sitting pretty at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track has now been on the chart for 15 weeks, at one point hitting No. 7.
Earlier this year, Pigeons & Planes named 4batz as one of the current moment's best new artists, a distinction he shared at the time with Chenayder, Anycia, tg.blk, Kaicrewsade, FRIDAY*, Daniel Noah Miller, and Hailey Knox.