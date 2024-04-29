4batz Addresses Speculation About His Meteoric Rise, Reveals Encouragement He Got From Ye

The full interview, available here, sees Batz elaborating on the advice Ye gave him, from one star to another. According to Batz, Ye told him to "get used to it" when it comes to public attention.

"People are going to look at you like a walking ATM, but you’re going to see through that. ... Because you a star," Ye is said to have told Batz.

The aptly named U Made Me a Star is out Friday. Meanwhile, the Drake-featuring "Act II: Date @ 8" is sitting pretty at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track has now been on the chart for 15 weeks, at one point hitting No. 7.

Earlier this year, Pigeons & Planes named 4batz as one of the current moment's best new artists, a distinction he shared at the time with Chenayder, Anycia, tg.blk, Kaicrewsade, FRIDAY*, Daniel Noah Miller, and Hailey Knox.