424

424 is a Los Angeles-based fashion label founded by Guillermo Andrade, known for blending luxury fashion with contemporary streetwear influences. Emerging from Andrade’s influential FourTwoFour on Fairfax retail space, the brand became associated with tailored silhouettes, graphic-heavy collections, and a distinctly West Coast approach to modern menswear. Rather than leaning fully into traditional skatewear or luxury fashion, 424 occupies a space between the two, combining elevated construction with references to music, youth culture, and Los Angeles street style. The brand expanded its profile through collaborations with major companies including Nike, helping introduce 424 to a wider audience beyond the LA fashion scene. Over time, 424 developed a reputation as one of the more recognizable labels to emerge from Los Angeles’ modern streetwear movement, with Andrade’s creative direction helping bridge independent street culture and mainstream fashion.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A sleeveless, distressed gray shirt with the text "I SURVIVED 424 DAY" printed in bold, black letters.
Style

424 Day 2025: What to Know About Brand's Archive Sale and Warehouse Party

Brand reps say this year’s event aims to represent “the community of Los Angeles coming together to reconnect for 2025.”

Trace William Cowen449 days ago
Two models in colorful streetwear and hoodies, one in a camo cap, the other in a vibrant patterned jacket, posing in an urban setting.
Style

All the Collaborations We Saw at January Men’s Fashion Week

Take a look at all of the collaborations we saw debut during January Men's Fashion Week in Milan and Paris.

Mike DeStefano533 days ago
Fashionable individuals holding designer handbags, wearing patterned and leather outfits. The bags feature various designs and embellishments.
Style

All the Best Moments from Fall/Winter 2025 Paris Fashion Week Men’s

These collections and collaborations deserve a second look.

YJ Lee534 days ago
A man in a puffer jacket and bucket hat sits on a rock in a grassy landscape, with a black bag beside him. puma skepta
Style

10 Releases Worth Buying This Week: Puma x Skepta, Awake x Jordan, and More

Puffer Jackets from Puma’s latest collaboration with Skepta, Denim Tears x CPFM, and more featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park623 days ago
Comme Des Garçons x The North Face Fleece Jacket
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: GU x Undercover, CdG x The North Face, and more

KidSuper x Puma track jacket, Awake NY x Levi’s, Merz B. Schwanen, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park665 days ago
Advertisement
Collage with "The Best Brands of 2024" text, three individuals in fashionable streetwear including hoodies, varsity jackets, and a puffer coat
Style

The Best Clothing Brands of 2024 (So Far)

Mike DeStefano750 days ago
State Farm&reg;

Presented By

State Farm&reg;

Models on runway: one in layered casual attire with oversized elements, another in a textured coat, and the third in a tailored outfit with glasses
Style

Best of Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2025

From Dries Van Noten's final bow to ASAP Rocky's runway debut, here are the top shows from Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2025.

Mike DeStefano751 days ago
Three young men showcase various streetwear looks. The first wears a hoodie and shorts, the second is in full camouflage gear, and the third sports oversized beige pants and a loose top
Style

The 12 Best Style Releases to Buy This Week: Stüssy, 424, Essentials, and More

From Stüssy Summer 2024 to 424's latest collection, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano785 days ago
Invitation with event details for 4-24-24 at Hubble Studio, Stage 5 in LA, with logos of sponsors like Tequila and Heineken
Style

Guillermo Andrade Announces Inaugural '424 Day' With Archive Sale and Warehouse Party

The brand celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Joe Price814 days ago
Style

The Best Footwear From Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2024

From Louis Vuitton Timberlands to Junya Watanabe's New Balance loafers, here is some of the best footwear that made its debut during Paris Fashion Week Men's.

Mike DeStefano907 days ago
Advertisement
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: 'Utopia' Merch, Louis Vuitton x KidSuper, Born X Raised, and More

This week's best style releases includes Travis Scott <i>Utopia'</i>merch, Louis Vuitton x KidSuper, and other great drops.

Lei Takanashi1080 days ago
Style

ESSX Is The Retail Store That Downtown New York Needs

A new multi-brand concept store carries the latest fashion wares while also addressing the creative community in Downtown New York.

Lei Takanashi1093 days ago
424 x adidas x Arsenal F.C.
Style

Guillermo Andrade Talks Inspiration Behind New 424 x Adidas Campaign Video

The 424 founder says the visual, directed by his brother Diego Benjamin Andrade, was inspired by his childhood home in Marin County, California.

Joshua Espinoza1945 days ago
Guillermo Andrade X Complex SHOP Celebrate 10 Years of 424 with an Archival REWORKED Capsule
Style

424 Connects With Complex on Archival Reworked Capsule

The limited edition five-piece range celebrates the brand's 10-year history by reimagining some of its most coveted designs.

Joshua Espinoza2060 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App