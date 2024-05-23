The 12 Best Style Releases to Buy This Week: Stüssy, 424, Essentials, and More
From Stüssy Summer 2024 to 424's latest collection, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.
Hopefully, you already have your Memorial Day weekend outfits in order. But there are still plenty more summertime events ahead that you'll need to plan for. This week is full of great drops from some of our favorite brands that you should definitely be considering.
Stüssy, 424, and Essentials are all releasing their latest season. There are also great drops from Barriers that celebrate Malcolm X, a new hiking boot by 18 East made in collaboration with Padmore & Barnes, some new logo pieces from Denim Tears, and even a new line of lightweight outdoor gear from The North Face if you'll be hitting the campsite soon.
Check out how to buy all of this week's best style releases below.
