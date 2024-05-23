The 12 Best Style Releases to Buy This Week: Stüssy, 424, Essentials, and More

From Stüssy Summer 2024 to 424's latest collection, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

May 23, 2024

Hopefully, you already have your Memorial Day weekend outfits in order. But there are still plenty more summertime events ahead that you'll need to plan for. This week is full of great drops from some of our favorite brands that you should definitely be considering.


Stüssy, 424, and Essentials are all releasing their latest season. There are also great drops from Barriers that celebrate Malcolm X, a new hiking boot by 18 East made in collaboration with Padmore & Barnes, some new logo pieces from Denim Tears, and even a new line of lightweight outdoor gear from The North Face if you'll be hitting the campsite soon. 


Check out how to buy all of this week's best style releases below. 

Stüssy

Via Stüssy/Liam MacRae

Release Date: May 24
Where to Buy It: Stüssy Chapter stores and stussy.com
Price: TBD

Stüssy returns with another season full of staples pieces perfect for your summer wardrobe. Baggy denim shorts, mesh jerseys, lightweight flannels, faded logo zips, nylon camo pullovers, and more will be up for grabs.

424

Barriers Worldwide

Via Barriers Worldwide

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: barriersworldwide.com
Price: $65-$300

Barriers' latest collection is inspired by Malcolm X to celebrate what would have been his 99th birthday. Illustrations of the civil rights leader are positioned beside some of his memorable quotes on all-over print T-shirts and hoodies. Other pieces feature a special logo that places Barriers branding atop his signature "X" insignia. A vintage-inspired "X" snapback and Malcolm X action figure limited to 50 pieces round out the offering. 

Essentials

Via Fear of God

Release Date: May 22
Where to Buy It: fearofgod.com
Price: $35-$205

Fear of God's popular sub-label, Essentials, just released its latest collection. A wide variety of items like hoodies, T-shirts, nylon overshirts, knit polos, and sweat shorts are available in a range of earth tones. Most items feature a minimal rubber label. A lightwashed denim work jacket and jeans round out the latest drop. 

Denim Tears

Basketcase

Carlos Nunez / Via Basketcase

Release Date: May 24
Where to Buy It: basketcase.gallery
Price: TBD

Basketcase is opening its web store back up this weekend to release its Uniform collection. The drop puts an emphasis on denim with baggy shorts, flaired jeans, and straight-leggged slacks all available in a variety of washes. A limited series of vintage work shirts and flannels that have been tweaked with Basketcase branding and other embroidered graphics will also be up for grabs. 

18 East x Padmore & Barnes

Via 18 East

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: 18 East and 18east.co
Price: $325

18 East has created its own footwear silhouette with Padmore & Barnes. The Oakledge Hiker Low features an Italian suede upper, Cordura fabric collar and and tongue, silver speed lace loops, co-branded orange leather insoles, and an all-weather Vibram Bifida sole. Brown and black colorways are both currently for sale.

Levi's Vintage Clothing

Via Levi's

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Levi.com, Levi’s app, and select Levi’s stores
Price: $495

Levi's Vintage Clothing has recreated the oldest pair of blue jeans in its 171-year old archive that is believed to be from the 1870s. The 9Rivet, as its name suggests, has only nine rivets. Traditionally, jeans have 11 rivets. It is made with nine-ounce Plain Selvedge Cone Mills White Oak Denim. Details include one back pocket, an unriveted center-back cinch, and leather patch that predates 1875. Only 800 pairs have been produced. 

Awake NY x Happy Socks

Via Awake NY

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Awake NY flagship store and awakenyclothing.com
Price: $28

Awake NY has teamed up with Happy Socks once again to create the perfect everyday pairs of socks. The classic white crew socks are available with green, blue, or burgundy stripes wrapping the ankle. A small "A" logo is also embroidered on each.

The North Face

Via The North Face

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Select The North Face stores and thenorthface.com
Price: $40-$80

The North Face has introduced its new Lightrange line. The line of performance gear is constructed using a micro-grid weave technology that offers breathability and ultraviolet protection ratings above UPF 40+. Lightweight hoodies, T-shirts, running caps, bucket hats, and long sleeves are available in multiple colors. 

MSCHF

Via MSCHF/Julian Cousins

Release Date: May 22
Where to Buy It: mschf.com
Price: $40-$295

MSCHF's latest drop is inspired by the world's game. It includes a soccer ball complete with wavy logo hits made in collaboration with Umbro, pairs of socks, and a brand new warped sneaker nodding to classic soccer shoes. Unfortunately, it appears that the amazing jerseys that MSCHF has created are currently unavailable. 

Concepts x Sperry

Via CNCPTS

Release Date: May 24
Where to Buy It: CNCPTS stores and cncpts.com
Price: $150

For its latest footwear drop, Concepts has put a spin on Sperry's classic boat shoe. Each pair features a hairy suede upper and has been remixed with new sneaker elements like a lace toggle, translucent rubber sole, and reflective details. Orange, pink, green, blue, and purple colorways will be sold.

