The Best Clothing Brands of 2024 (So Far)

From luxury labels like Margiela to streetwear brands like Corteiz and Stüssy, these are Complex Style’s picks for the best brands of 2024, so far.

Jun 27, 2024
The year is only halfway through and it’s already been a huge one for style. 


Supreme celebrated its 30th anniversary and delivered one of its best luxury collaborations ever with Margiela’s MM6 sub-label. Brands like Denim Tears and 424 opened up new retail stores on the east and west coast, respectively. Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton took us to the wild west and then surprised us with a thoughtful, pastel-colored capsule from Tyler, the Creator. Streetwear veterans like Stüssy continue to prove why they’ve been around for over 40 years, while newcomers like Corteiz keep expanding their reach across the globe. 


From the finest luxury brands money can buy to the best that streetwear has to offer, these are the brands that have been doing it best for the first half of 2024.

Awake NY

Standout Moments: Its first collaboration with Jordan Brand, celebrating the one-year anniversary of its NYC flagship store, and racking up co-signs from Rihanna

It isn’t easy to capture the hearts of streetwear's old guard while still being able to excite the youth, but Awake NY has been able to do just that. The New York City-based streetwear label has arguably taken its largest leap forward in 2024. The biggest piece of that equation was its first major collaboration with Jordan Brand centered around an Air Ship model accented by red snakeskin. The sneakers were great, but the accompanying apparel—a bleached blue flannel and varsity jacket that even got modded into Def Jam: Fight for NY—were the real stars of the show. Its rhinestone-studded hoodies and sporty nylon sets have even piqued the interest of Rihanna. With a co-sign like that you must be doing something right. In between all of the big moments, Awake NY has delivered consistent drops highlighted by pieces like striped soccer jerseys (with the perfect NYC touch in the form of a graffiti logo on the back) or painter pants covered in a custom digi camo print. 

Along the way, Awake NY has remained committed to growing its community in various ways. That has meant using its Happy Socks collaboration to host a field day in the park, or working with Marshall to execute live concerts from its New York City flagship. In the Instagram age, plenty of brands are solely focused on viral product and revenue. Awake NY is the antithesis of that. It is a brand that proves the importance of building a loyal community in real life. That’s something that can’t be manufactured by an algorithm. Awake NY isn’t simply transactional. It's for the people. —Mike DeStefano

Louis Vuitton

Standout Moments: A stellar collaboration with Tyler, the Creator, an official Timberland collab, and its western-inspired Fall/Winter 2024 runway show

Since Pharrell was appointed creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton in 2023, each runway presentation has been its own spectacle. With guest runway appearances from friends like Pusha T and Shedeur Sanders to the expansive assembly of looks in each showcase, this new era of Louis Vuitton is worth talking about— even though we’ve argued the multi-hyphenate’s collections might be getting a bit formulaic

Regardless, his recipe is working. This year, Pharrell brought the brand to the American West, taking inspiration from Indigenous fashion to create an 80-look campaign filled with Black cowboy staples like embossed leather, genuine turquoise embellishments, whipping fringe, and buffalo plaid. Shortly after, we were introduced to “Craggy Monogram,” a multicolored, hand drawn reinterpretation of the brand's iconic monogram established in its surprise collaboration with Tyler, the Creator. A whimsical blend of Le Fleur and LV, the unconventional collection notably featured a pistachio-colored Damier print chess set with wonky, wooden pieces, an eclair-shaped key holder, and a cereal bowl and spoon set. 

Pharrell’s big and bold strategy at Louis Vuitton culminated at Paris Fashion Week in June to celebrate humanity with “Le Monde est à Vous.” In the gardens of UNESCO we saw collapsible Speedy bags made of buttery leather in baby pink, citron, and peach colorways, as well as new iterations of Damoflage created in the shapes of different continents. Pharrell’s message is clear— LV is for everyone, lovers and friends alike.  —Alessandra Maldonado

Supreme

Standout Moments: Celebrating its 30th anniversary, collaborating with MM6, and continuing its global expansion into Shanghai

It’s hard to make a “best of" list on this topic and not talk about Supreme. The brand celebrated its 30th anniversary this year and continued its expansion around the globe by opening a new outpost in Shanghai, something to celebrate considering all of the legal woes it has had to deal with in the Chinese market over the years. 

Whether or not you think Supreme is old news at this point, you can’t tell us you don’t get excited to comb through a new lookbook and product preview when it gets revealed. Its most recent lookbook, Spring/Summer 2024, was full of hits. That said, none were better than a linkup with Margiela sub-label MM6 that was rife with great references to both brand’s archives, like the receipt wallet and split varsity jacket that Frankenstein’d together three designs from Supreme’s expansive catalog. The Supreme Timberland boots covered in a steel grate pattern, which officially released in December 2023, felt like one of the driving forces of the work boots trend that took over our social media feeds last winter. Projects with longtime collaborators like Nike and The North Face impressed as usual. They even made a street bike with Ducati—one of those collabs that really just amounts to a “look what we can do” flex that we have come to know and love from Supreme. Big projects aside, SS24 was also full of some solid pieces like the Wave varsity jacket, a grail-level work jacket covered in embroidered artwork by AOI, and an incredibly fun all-over print Gore-Tex shell jacket with Kermit the Frog on the back. 

Sure, you might not be able to operate an entire reselling side hustle flipping anything you buy from a Thursday morning drop like you were able to a few years ago. By the end of 2024, we may even see the brand with a new owner. But don’t let that noise fool you. Three decades in, Supreme is still the blueprint in streetwear.  —Mike DeStefano

Maison Margiela

Standout Moments: A memorable Spring 2024 couture presentation, MM6 collaborations with Supreme and Gentle Monster, and show-stealing looks at the 2024 Met Gala

It would be wrong to call 2024 Margiela’s comeback year. After all, the brand has always been a mainstay for those looking to add some macabre whimsy into their wardrobe. However, you cannot minimize what the brand has accomplished over the last six months. Let’s call it a revival? A reawakening? Label or not, there’s no doubt it’s fucking great. 

Maison Margiela’s Spring/Summer 2024 couture show back in January was one of the most viral fashion moments in a long time. With a stage set to look like a moonlit walk through the underbelly of Paris, models staggered down the runway as marionettes, their skin glazed like porcelain dolls by legendary artist Pat McGrath. Waspie corsets, tea-stained tulle, and cigarette pants were abundant. Some models wore merkins (read: hand-knotted faux pubic hair) and others wore PVC neckpieces. Gwendolyn Christie even closed the show clad in a corseted-rubber dress that felt like a steampunk fever dream. The show was the kind of dramatic display only John Galliano could execute, and we’ve been well fed because of it. 

And, how do you follow up a fashion history-making couture show? With a well thought-out Supreme collab, of course. At first, the idea of the MM6 Maison Margiela x Supreme capsule sounded a little trite. We’ve so often seen luxury fashion houses miss the mark when they attempt to step into the streetwear space. This however, was not the case. The collaboration was full of references to past pieces created by the fashion house, like the $11 bill wallet which was morphed into a Supreme receipt wallet for the capsule. Other notable pieces include a trompe l'oeil box logo T-shirt, blonde wig, and a patchwork faux fur coat, all crafted with that special Margiela je nai se quoi. The brand followed it up with more well-received projects with Gentle Monster and Salomon. We’re sure you’ve seen the leather-wrapped sunglasses and XT-4 mules by now.

Although the aforementioned collabs were enough to secure Margiela’s spot on this list, the brand’s Met Gala looks sealed its fate. Each style worn echoed the artisanal drama Galliano is most known for. Among the few celebs lucky enough to be dressed in Margiela that night, Zendaya’s hand painted lamé and iridescent organza gown and Kim Kardashian’s chainmail skirt both stole the show. —Alessandra Maldonado

424

Standout Moments: The camo in the SS24 collection, that David Beckham leather jacket, opening its new flagship store on Melrose Place

It’s good to see Guillermo Andrade’s 424 back in the mix. The brand never totally went away, but it has certainly made a grand re-emergence over the past six months that has captured our attention.  

This has all been anchored by 424’s stellar Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The camouflage suede jacket and matching knee-length shorts are some of our favorite pieces we’ve seen released this year. Other standouts from the season also see Andrade recontextualizing classic workwear and sportswear through a more premium lens. Hooded bomber jackets have been crafted out of supple lambskin leather. Striped soccer sweaters have been elevated with religious imagery and a 424 logo patch done in metallic threading. The footwear is also impressive. There are derbys with an exposed steel toe and a chelsea/cowboy boot hybrid done in fun materials/colors like mint green leather. And we have to talk about the Marathon boots, 424’s take on the traditional work boot that look like they have been perfectly draped in fabric. There’s also been viral moments—an unreleased leather jacket with the graphics of a David Beckham Real Madrid jersey heat-pressed onto it that we’re still praying gets released one day. 

Following the closure of his pioneering multi-brand retail shop on Fairfax Avenue in 2022, Andrade also made his return to retail with the grand opening of 424’s new flagship store on Melrose Place in Los Angeles. This time around, the basement location and its cave-like atmosphere are only selling 424. Ye and Westside Gunn were among the big names in attendance to welcome 424 back to LA’s retail scene. The strong front half of 424’s year culminated with a memorable presentation at Paris Fashion Week, which saw models dressed in the brand’s latest wares smashing wooden chairs in a courtyard. Hopefully, this is only the beginning of 424’s second act. We can’t wait to see what Andrade’s experimentation leads to next.  —Mike DeStefano

Corteiz

Standout Moments: Growing its fanbase through denim and jersey exchange programs around the world, continuing to improve its product offering by introducing new cut and sew pieces

Corteiz has hit the ground running. You’d be hard pressed to find a figure in streetwear as hot as its founder Clint419 right now. That’s because the UK brand has capitalized on the hype it garnered in 2023 with huge co-signs from Nike and Supreme. Since then, it’s kept its fans satisfied with each passing drop, while continuing to introduce new silhouettes in the process. What started off as limited drops of logo tees and hoodies, as most brands do, has grown to introduce some cut and sew pieces worthy of adding to your closet. These additions included silky velour tracksuits that even Tony Soprano would fawn over, clean nylon sets to represent Brazil and Italy, quilted bombers, and camo mohair sweaters.

The brand has also continued to find a knack for viral marketing. We loved how the brand was able to join in on the joke about how to pronounce its name (we still aren’t entirely sure). It hosted Da Great Denim Exchange, a one-day event in New York City where the brand invited its followers to swap their jeans for some Corteiz denim. In mid-June, it held a similar activation in Germany encouraging fans to trade in their authentic German football jerseys for an unreleased Corteiz jersey. After all, there’s no better marketing than seeing a brand’s logo plastered across the chest in the wild, right? Not too long ago, Corteiz was a burgeoning UK streetwear brand trying to find its footing elsewhere. Now that it seems to have planted its flag in the US and beyond, it won’t be too long before Corteiz really rules the world. —Mike DeStefano

Joe Freshgoods

Standout Moments: The "When Things Were Pure" collection centered around the New Balance 1000, partnering with Lollapalooza, producing in-house docs to further the brand's storytelling efforts

Perhaps the man himself said it best, “1 lil shoe deal in 2019 turned into an entire lifestyle.” It wasn’t too long ago that Joe Freshgoods was a buzzy designer from Chicago infiltrating the global stage with his neck-breaking New Balance 992s. He hasn’t taken his foot off the gas since then (you can check out his archive if you need proof). Now, he’s one of the biggest names in streetwear, and for good reason. The sneaker collaborations with New Balance have remained the driving force. In 2024, he helped reintroduce the 1000, a forgotten runner from the 2000s. The two colorways and campaign that accompanied them riffed on the culture of the time period that they came from, from juking parties in Chicago to Cam’ron’s iconic pink fur coat. The apparel drop featured Joe’s takes on the wardrobe of the era like oversized football jerseys and airbrushed T-shirts. 

Further proof of his strong ties and importance to his home city of Chicago, he was tapped by Lollapalooza to create a special collection celebrating the music festival’s 20th anniversary. Just last week, he made a lasting impression at Paris Fashion Week without even revealing new product or hitting a runway—instead hosting a classic American cookout that a who’s who of names flocked to. And most recently we’ve seen him tease another impressive collection of apparel that features fun all-over print button-ups for the summer, alongside graphics that pay homage to legendary house producer/DJ Frankie Knuckles. If you’re unfamiliar with the name, don’t worry. He also produced a documentary short to educate his audience about Chicago’s House culture. Joe Freshgoods is a master storyteller who keeps finding new ways to craft these authentic narratives. As long as that continues, you can expect to see his name on this list. —Mike DeStefano

Aimé Leon Dore

Standout Moments: Collaborating with Rimowa, continuing its fruitful partnerships with brands like New Balance and Porsche

Aimé Leon Dore has become an easy target. It’s the brand that a lot of people love to hate. To be fair, the jokes sort of write themselves, even if the brand isn’t necessarily to blame for some of the lame people who have latched onto the world it has created. But if you look beyond the internet’s jokes, there are few brands in the streetwear/menswear space operating as consistently as ALD is. That’s because founder Teddy Santis and his team have been able to keep offering refreshed takes on its proven formula. Its ongoing partnership with New Balance offered up new everyday sneakers for your footwear rotation (if your 550s have been cooked to a crisp), three tonal pairs of the New Balance 1000. It improved upon its LeBron James-approved Vanson leather racing jacket from the year before by adding raffia leather panels to it. Its latest chapter with Porsche included a gorgeous custom cherry red 944 Turbo, accompanied by a matching leather jacket. For the aspiring jetsetter, the brand made classy green Rimowa luggage with gold accents. But what makes ALD so great aren’t even the big collabs, it’s everything else. No matter what your personal taste is, chances are you can find something to add to your closet at ALD. Looking for classic menswear? Try some double-pleated pants or a chore jacket. Want something a bit more casual that you can toss on any day of the summer? There’s a mesh baseball jersey featuring a throwback image of Nas or a pair of colorblocked nylon running shorts with your name on it. There is a reason so many brands are still trying to replicate the look and feel of ALD. It’s perfectly tapped into the wardrobe of the modern man in a way few other brands have been able to. —Mike DeStefano

Denim Tears

Standout Moments: Opening its African Diaspora Goods flagship store in New York City, releasing a collaboration with Arthur Jafa, working on leather goods with Comme des Garçons

This time last year, it would be hard to argue that there were many streetwear brands as red hot as Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears. Anything with its Cotton Wreath logo stamped on it, from sweatsuits to fitted caps, was a must-have. The mark became so ubiquitous that it even started to receive the bittersweet bootleg treatment. At this point, fatigue has set in for some people. The bigger the logo has gotten, the less cool it feels. But truth be told, Denim Tears was always about way more than a hyped-up logo anyway. The brand is an interesting case study on how to grow beyond your massive hit. And while it hasn’t been a perfect plan, Denim Tears has certainly succeeded. Most notably, the brand opened up its first flagship store in New York City dubbed African Diaspora Goods. Along with selling the brand’s latest wares, it also offers an extensive research library. 

Sure, the Cotton Wreath is still a core offering that gets people excited—arriving this year in rhinestone-embellished and tonal all-black varieties—but we’ve also seen Emory continue to grow Denim Tears’ product offering beyond just Cotton Wreath capsules. A series of leather goods with Comme des Garçons have been some of the brand’s best drops of 2024. The “Kiss My Grits” collection looked at the Black experience through the lens of fresh produce and even spotlighted the Blackseed Brothers, a business that provides fresh fruit and vegetables to Harlem, as part of the campaign. The clothing leaned into this theme with mohair sweaters that look like watermelon rinds, and the polarizing necklaces made using real chicken bones in resin. Perhaps the biggest release from Denim Tears in 2024 was its “Systemic Racism Controls America” capsule with artist Arthur Jafa. The line featured some of Jafa’s works across T-shirts and hoodies, while also flipping a Supreme hoodie from 2007 to fire some not-so-subtle shots in the streetwear giant’s direction. Emory noted systemic racism at the company and lack of communication following a scrapped project with Jafa as reasons he stepped away from his role at Supreme’s creative director in 2023. No matter how you feel about Denim Tears’ approach, the brand is clearly not about to waver. That’s the type of raw authenticity that allowed streetwear to thrive in the first place. There’s a reason his peers like Awake NY’s Angelo Baque consider Emory one of the best storytellers in the game right now. He’s worthy of the praise. —Mike DeStefano

Stüssy

Standout Moments: Collaborations with Levi's and Patta, consistent seasonal collections, an impressive debut jewelry collection

We don’t often see brands as consistent as Stüssy. After all, it’s made this list countless times over the years. Although there are myriad reasons why we’re devotees to the brand, one thing is clear: Stüssy is tapped in. To its identity, consumers, and even the young kids who might not get it yet.

Lately, the brand has shown it can be on trend without feeling like it’s in the market of perpetuating microtrends. Earlier this year, Stüssy launched its first jewelry collection with pieces like an 8 ball stud earring featuring a freshwater pearl, as well as a chain link choker armed with dainty charms. Stüssy has also successfully taken part in runway trends that feel wearable, like the matching buttery leather zip-up hoodie and pants that dropped in its Spring/Summer 24 collection. The brand has even ventured into suiting, which could have been a departure from their repertoire if not for the gauze-like relaxed fit that made the pieces uniquely Stüssy. 

The collabs have also impressed, but that’s no surprise. Stüssy’s ability to seamlessly join forces with their collaborators is one of the things they do best. For its venture with Dutch streetwear brand Patta, it dropped a series of tees, knitwear, and patchwork adorned denim to honor the father of Patta’s co-founder, Humprey Rietfeld Schmidt. With Levi’s, it released leather and denim pieces, as well as a western-inspired embossed leather belt. They even partnered with a Palestinian-led textile collective to produce boucherouite rugs made from their own upcycled tees and wool. Stüssy’s streak of dropping incredible pieces has yet to end, and we’re always excited to see more. —Alessandra Maldonado

