The Best Clothing Brands of 2024 (So Far)

Via Complex Original

Supreme celebrated its 30th anniversary and delivered one of its best luxury collaborations ever with Margiela’s MM6 sub-label. Brands like Denim Tears and 424 opened up new retail stores on the east and west coast, respectively. Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton took us to the wild west and then surprised us with a thoughtful, pastel-colored capsule from Tyler, the Creator. Streetwear veterans like Stüssy continue to prove why they’ve been around for over 40 years, while newcomers like Corteiz keep expanding their reach across the globe.





From the finest luxury brands money can buy to the best that streetwear has to offer, these are the brands that have been doing it best for the first half of 2024.