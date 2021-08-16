Today was one of those Mondays. Supreme made the worst day of the week a bit more bearable with the release of its latest season’s lookbook and preview. The Fall/Winter 2021 range brings us more of what we have come to expect from the legendary streetwear imprint. There’s must-have Gore-Tex outerwear, wacky accessories you could only dream of having any real use for, collaborations with recognizable brands, homages to New York City, and the always-celebrated Box Logo goodies.

After taking a look at Supreme’s latest offerings, there are certainly a handful of things that stick out. Are you going after one of the coveted BOGO hoodies? Do you love the movie Shrek? Do you want your car to look like it was sourced from a 2004 rap music video? Here are some of our initial takeaways from Supreme’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection.