Shrek

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A Shrek-shaped vinyl record featuring Smash Mouth's "I'm a Believer" and "All Star," with Shrek's smiling face on the cover.
Music

'Shrek' "I'm A Believer" / "All Star" 7" Vinyl: How to Buy

The picture disc featuring Smash Mouth's iconic Shrek soundtrack anthems is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff186 days ago
Zendaya Joins 'Shrek 5' Cast Alongside 'SNL' & 'Superman' Castmembers
Pop Culture

Zendaya Joins ‘Shrek 5’ Cast Alongside ‘SNL’ and ‘Superman’ Stars

Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy are all reprising their roles in the fifth installment of the franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo228 days ago
Sydney Sweeney
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Attends ‘Shrek’-Themed Friendsgiving Dressed as Dragon

The actress also spent the holiday weekend with her rumored boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

tara mahadevan228 days ago
Shrek soundtrack vinyl featuring Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and Lord Farquaad on the cover, with Shrek's face on the records.
Music

'Shrek (Original Soundtrack)' Exclusive Picture Disc: How to Buy

A limited edition picture disc featuring Shrek's head is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff233 days ago
Shrek 2 soundtrack cover with Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and other characters. Green vinyl record partially visible.
Music

'Shrek 2' Soundtrack - How to Buy on Sky Blue and Green Mix Vinyl

The iconic 2004 soundtrack hits vinyl at last, and it's available now at the Complex Shop.

Complex Staff372 days ago
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A man with glasses and a beard at an event, with Apple Original Films and KLM logos in the background.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Says 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Was a Huge Influence on 'Sinners'

Coogler said the Death character in the 'Shrek' spin-off inspired the vampires in his film.

Mark Elibert460 days ago
'Shrek' Crocs Classic Clog
Sneakers

The 'Shrek' x Crocs Clog Collab Just Restocked

Here's how you can buy the 'Shrek' x Crocs Clog.

Victor Deng504 days ago
Zendaya in an orange dress on the left, and Shrek, the animated green ogre, smiling on the right.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Joins Cast of Long-Awaited 'Shrek 5'

The 'Euphoria' star will play the daughter of Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz's characters.

Trace William Cowen505 days ago
Perry and Donkey from 'Shrek'
Pop Culture

Perry, the Donkey Who Modeled For 'Shrek,' Has Died

He was 30 years old.

Trey Alston558 days ago
Eddie Murphy wearing sunglasses and a black jacket, posing on a red carpet
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Offers Definitive 'Shrek 5' Update and Promises Donkey Standalone Movie

Murphy said the 'Shrek' crew is eyeing a potential 2025 release for the fifth installment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams753 days ago
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Shrek cast at premiere event
Pop Culture

‘Shrek 5’ and Donkey Spinoff With Eddie Murphy Given Promising Updates From Illumination CEO

Though no official deals are in place, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri reveals the wheels are turning after the latest round of 'Puss in Boots' success.

Trace William Cowen1200 days ago
Eddie Murphy appears on Etalk
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Says He Would Do Another 'Shrek' Film 'In Two Seconds'

During a recent appearance on 'Etalk,' Eddie Murphy discussed reprising his role as Donkey in either a 'Shrek' spin-off or a fifth installment of the franchise.

Brad Callas1264 days ago
Soul
Pop Culture

The Best Animated Movies of All Time

From 'Toy Story' to 'Spirited Away' to 'Finding Nemo,' 'The Lion King', and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' these are the top animated movies of all time.

Khal1396 days ago
mg
Pop Culture

Michael Gandolfini Reflects on Stepping Into the Iconic Role of Tony Soprano on 'Fallon'

In 'The Many Saints of Newark,' out tomorrow, Michael Gandolfini plays a younger version of Tony Soprano, the character made a household name by his dad.

Trace William Cowen1751 days ago

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