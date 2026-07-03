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The wildly lucrative 'Shrek' franchise looks poised to continue its success with a 'Donkey' solo movie, plus next year's 'Shrek 5.'Trace William Cowen
From Goku to SpongeBob's debut, these are the giant balloons that defined Thanksgiving morning for generations.Jamie Iovine
After 20 years, the iconic 'Shrek 2' soundtrack has been pressed on vinyl, so we're diving deep on it for this week's edition of 'Liner Notes.'Eric Skelton
Official collaborations with Shrek, MSCHF, McDonald’s, and more prove that Crocs is paying attention to the internet's greatest memes. So far, it's paid off.Mike DeStefano