Supreme went all out to promote one of its most anticipated drops of the season.

On Wednesday, the famed streetwear brand unleashed an ad for its Vitra Panton Chair collaboration. The visual, directed by legendary filmmaker Hype Williams, is simple yet aesthetically striking. It features a woman dancing on and around the iconic furniture piece, which has a glossy lacquer finish and a large Supreme logo sprawled vertically across the front.

The Vitra Panton Chair was created by Danish designer Verner Panton in 1959, and was the first chair to be made from a single piece of plastic. Today, it can cost anywhere from a few hundred bucks to nearly $2,000. According to several sources, the Supreme x Vitra Panton Chair is expected to be priced at $2,600.

Check out the Williams-directed ad above. The Supreme x Vitra Panton Chair will drop this Thursday.

Williams also recently shot the ad campaign for Jay-Z’s cannabis line Monogram. The images, taken at the Frank Sinatra House in Palm Springs, were based on the work of mid-century photographer Slim Aarons.