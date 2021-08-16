As we slowly but steadily near the September and summer begins to wind down, Supreme has just revealed the lookbook for its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, which includes various tees, outwear, and even accessories.

The collection includes a brown featherweight down jacket, faux fur hooded vest, a nine-panel track jacket, and more. Some of the pieces that will definitely draw the eye of hypebeasts also include a photo tee of iconic music producer Rick Rubin meditating, Supreme spinner rims, and a new Air Force 1 in a New York-centric Khaki colorway and nubuck finish. There are also a series of heavy Gore-Tex winter jackets and parkas in the new collection.

Fittingly, to promote the new collection Supreme printed their iconography on an MTA L train surface that has been running its usual routes around the city. The brand has worked with MTA in the past, most notably in 2017 when they released a Supreme metrocard that caused a frenzy in the city.

The Supreme Fall/Winter collection 2021 will be available in stores and online on Thursday, Aug. 19, and in Japan on August 21. Check out some of the pieces from the new collection below.

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme