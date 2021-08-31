Drake took to Instagram to unveil more Certified Lover Boy merch.

The new pieces were made in collaboration with Nike and feature a range of black t-shirts with CLB appropriate phrases like, “Should’ve said you loved me today because tomorrow is a new day” and “I don’t miss… Let alone miss you.”

Drake also notified fans that a merch giveaway was happening in his hometown.

“@ovomark and @drwferguson giving out tees tonight in the 6 link up with the man demmm,” Drake wrote.

Later in the evening, OVO Mark drove around the streets of Toronto to gift fans with the merch. Mark even hopped on Live with Drake as he was passing out the t-shirts.

But that wasn’t all. Drake also put up the phrases from the tees on a pair of billboards in Toronto. Drake’s first CLB x Nike merch drop was released back in 2020 and has since sold-out.

In other Certified Lover Boy news, Drizzy confirmed that his sixth studio album will arrive on Friday, September 3 and shared the album’s meme-worthy Damien Hirst-designed cover art.

You can peep photos of the new CLB x Nike merch, as well as the billboards, below.