Drake's long-teased Certified Lover Boy (sadly) won't be out until early next year. In the meantime, fans can prep their wardrobe by picking up a piece or two from the newly launched collection made in collaboration with Nike.

The merch collab, revealed on Monday via the new DrakeRelated site, notably boasts a quilted heart-embroidered bomber (available in pink or black) that fans will recognize as having been briefly featured in the "Laugh Now Cry Later" music video with Lil Durk.

Over the weekend, Drake came through with an official announcement confirming that the new album will arrive at the top of 2021. The announcement arrived in the form of an experimental trailer featuring references to a number of previously released Drake projects including Take Care and Nothing Was the Same. (Unfortunately the teaser did not include any commentary on the lasting legacy of the 2018 Scorpion deep cut "Summer Games," but I digress.)

Below, get a closer look at the inaugural run of CLB x Nike pieces. The album is out in January.

Image via Drake x Nike

