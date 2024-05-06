Avirex and Gorilla Nems Collaborate on Custom Coney Island-Themed Jacket

According to a statement from Avirex, Nems—known for the "Bing Bong" meme—thought the collaboration was a “no-brainer.” He had only one stipulation: his friends had to be included in the campaign and they needed their own jackets. For Avirex, Nems’ brand resonated deeply with them; as fans, they view him as “authentic” to New York City.

Avirex plans to distribute Nems’ jacket at his FYL brand store in Coney Island. Check out some images from the campaign below.