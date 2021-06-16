We’re back. We are still eagerly waiting to take over the Long Beach Convention Center again for ComplexCon, but in the meantime we are gearing up for the return of ComplexLand. The virtual event is back for its second installment and will be filled with special panels, product drops, delicious food, and more that users can experience from the comfort of ther home.

Before the festivities officially kick off, we wanted to give attendees a look at some of the exclusive drops they should be making sure they check out while they explore the virtual venue. Notable boutiques like Atmos, Extra Butter, and Xhibition have some special collabs to look forward to. The recurring Brands to Watch space will be highlighting up-and-coming brands Hayato, Tombogo, and JÉBLANC. And Complex SHOP also has its own special releases planned such as a special edition of the All Gone book and rugs by Noreen Seabrook for Camp High.

Check out some of the best drops happening at ComplexLand 2.0 below.