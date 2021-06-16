We’re back. We are still eagerly waiting to take over the Long Beach Convention Center again for ComplexCon, but in the meantime we are gearing up for the return of ComplexLand. The virtual event is back for its second installment and will be filled with special panels, product drops, delicious food, and more that users can experience from the comfort of ther home.
Before the festivities officially kick off, we wanted to give attendees a look at some of the exclusive drops they should be making sure they check out while they explore the virtual venue. Notable boutiques like Atmos, Extra Butter, and Xhibition have some special collabs to look forward to. The recurring Brands to Watch space will be highlighting up-and-coming brands Hayato, Tombogo, and JÉBLANC. And Complex SHOP also has its own special releases planned such as a special edition of the All Gone book and rugs by Noreen Seabrook for Camp High.
Check out some of the best drops happening at ComplexLand 2.0 below.
Atmos
Price: $8-$220
The iconic sneaker boutique has a handful of collaborations debuting during ComplexLand 2.0. The first is a series of graphic T-shirt designed with the help of FISK projects. The black and white options each feature their own repeated Atmos logos and ComplexLand branding that provide a splash of color. Atmos has also linked up with Puma for a Suede covered in embroidery inspired by Japanese souvenir jackets and Vans, New Balance for a pastel tie-dyed 57/40, and Vans to cover some of the brand’s signature silhouettes in multicolored emoji print. Alongside the exclusive collabs will also be a series of Atmos accessories like shoelaces, New Era fitteds, pillows, incense holders, and more.
ComplexLand 2.0 Merch
Price: $15-$600
The ComplexLand shop will open with exclusive merch from a number of great brands and artists. T-shirts, hoodies, pins, hats, shorts, and more will be offered by artists such as Jeremyville, Persue, Big Sleeps, Nychos, and Yok & Sheryo. An Exclusive ComplexLand T-shirt by Billionaire Boys Club will be available in ComplexLand as well. The big ticket item to keep your eyes open for in the shop is a Modernica chair designed by Babylon LA exclusively for ComplexLand.
ComplexLand Brands to Watch
Price: TBD
Complex SHOP is back with another installment of its Brands to Watch initiative. This time around, the space will be showcasing three up-and-coming designers—Hayato Arai of Hayato, Tommy Bogo of Tombogo, and Jeniece Blanchet of JÉBLANC. Each will be selling some of their signature items such as Arai’s furniture-inspired Panton workwear pants, Bogo’s new work shirts and new colors of his popular double knee cargo pants, and Blanchet’s handmade crushed gold hoop earrings.
Extra Butter
Price: $22-$6,000
Extra Butter and Adidas Golf will come together to launch a collaborative capsule collection celebrating one of the most iconic films about golf ever made: Happy Gilmore. The officially licensed collection celebrates the film’s 25th anniversary and features on-course and off-course Adidas Golf products. All the apparel and footwear are inspired by the film’s three main characters—Chubbs, Shooter, & Happy. The Chubbs capsule features on-course performance gear like polo shirts, pleated Pants, shorts and a lightweight anorak . Each garment is embellished with embroidery memorializing Chubbs’ iconic line “It’s All In The Hips.” The Adidas ZG21 spiked golf shoe is also inspired by Chubbs and boasts a clean bone-white colorway. A gold Adicross bomber jacket and Ultraboost 1.0 pays tribute to the character Shooter McGavin. Meanwhile, Adam Sandler’s character Gilmore is commemorated with an pair of Adidas Adilette Boost slides, graphic T-shirts, sweatpants, and a cooler bag. Other accessories like towels, caps, visors, coasters, umbrellas, and various golf equipment will also be available. The big ticket item within this collaboration is an actual Phat Scooter that’s ready to be driven on the green.
Kids of Immigrants
Price: $55-$140
In celebration of Juneteenth, Kids of Immigrants partnered with two Black brands, Polymer Studios and Potent Products, for a special graphic T-shirt. The front features an arcing “Immigrants” script logo inspired by the colors of the Ghanian and Nigerian flags. The back displays each collaborator’s logo along with the phrase, “We are all cut from different cloths but together make a whole.” Kids of Immigrants will also be using its booth to showcase other pieces from Polymer Studios (Black History Month Hoodie) and Potent Products (Potent Cotton Candy Shorts), as well as a grey zip-up hoodie from the Los Angeles-based coffee/streetwear brand pop-up No Free Coffee.
Talking Terps
Price: $50-$100
Talking Terps is a weed-oriented streetwear brand founded by Zombie Juice of the Flatbush Zombies. The merch Talking Terps is bringing to ComplexLand includes T-shirts featuring the brand’s mascot, Terp Crawford, which was drawn by Phillip T. Annand. All Talking Terps soft goods arrive packaged in collectible containers with original Talking Terps holographic laminate. A “Love Systems Loading” long sleeve, a water/odor proof Pake bag, socks, and a collectible series of “Portals” art cards will also be available.
Saweetie
Price: $19.98-$99.99
Saweetie’s fans can look forward to some new merch inspired by the video for her most recent single, “Fast (Motion).” T-shirts, cropped T-shirts, jackets, sweatpants, fleece shorts, and even “Icy” chains will be up for grabs. Graphics depict neon “Icy Racing” motifs and callbacks to notable lyrics from the aformentioned single like, “Rule number one, never be number two.”
Renowned.LA
Price: $50
Renowned.LA is set to drop two exclusive items at ComplexLand, the “A Beautiful War” T-shirt and a custom take on the Milwaukee Brewers fitted. The graphic T-shirt has been made to celebrate Juneteenth. It features the phrase “Private Property Keep Off” at the center of the chest in black text. A large image of a Black man and woman toting guns appears on the back along with the word “Manifest” and floral embroidery. The same floral embroidery has been added to the navy blue Brewers cap. The team’s M logo has been used to spell “Manifest” on the cap’s crown. Both items are pre-order only and set to ship 2-4 weeks after purchase.
Vandy the Pink
Price: $18-$75
The beloved Instagram bootlegger Vandy the Pink is releasing his signature Summer collection of button-up shirts and swim shorts exclusively at ComplexLand. Although Vandy will drop product from June to August on his webstore, a special set of burger monogram apparel will drop only at ComplexLand. Two designs, one featuring a brown all over burger print and another featuring a beige print, will be available. Matching socks will also be sold to compliment the set.
Xhibition
Price: $35-$200
Cleveland boutique Xhibition has partnered with Melody Ehsani, Aries, and Robyn Lynch to help shed a light on the various important women’s voices in fashion. Ehsani has chosen to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the WNBA by tweaking vintage WNBA T-shirts with a graphic calling for equal pay for all WNBA players in comparison to their male counterparts in the NBA. She will also be dropping a gold logo earring. Aries will be dropping various rhinestone logo T-shirts, while Robyn Lynch nods to her Irish heritage with a large, off-center globe graphic on T-shirts. It marks the first time Lynch has used graphics on her designs. Rounding out the Xhibition booth will be items from the X-Girl x Eri Wakiyama collab that was previously only available in Japan.
Bape
Price: $279
A Bathing Ape will release two special colorways of the Bape Court Sta exclusively at ComplexLand. It will arrive in a Beige/Blue and White/Brown colorway. The overlays for each shoe are covered with Bape’s iconic camo print, while the signature star logo is sewn into the sides.
Keiser Clark
Price: $125-$175
For his first-ever release at ComplexLand, designer Marc Keiser of Keiser Clark has collaborated with record label 10K Projects for the “The Voices That Matter Most” capsule. The offering includes a burgundy hoodie, sweatpants, and shorts. Each features “The Voice That Matters Most” written in white chenille fabric. All of the net proceeds will be donated to the Remix Project, which helps provide resources to youth in marginalized communities trying to pursue a career in a creative field.
X-Large
Price: $40-$80
X-Large will collaborate with a hip-hop legend for an exclusive capsule only available at ComplexLand. The one and only Shirt King Phade has blessed the brand with some exclusive art that’s printed on pocket T-shirts, shorts, and a hat. Phade is a pioneer of airbrushing T-shirts and is well known for designing T-shirts for old school rappers like LL Cool J and Big Daddy Kane. The collaboration features Phade’s take on X-Large’s iconic gorilla mascot and the brand’s logo, which is centered on a gold bar.